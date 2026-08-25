Not Suitable For Work's Cancellation Made Me Sad. Mindy Kaling's Post Made Me Even More Emotional

Guys, I think we need to have a steak and tears, because Not Suitable for Work has landed on the list of 2026’s canceled shows . The comedy from Mindy Kaling premiered in June on the 2026 TV schedule , and sadly it will not be returning. I was already sad about this; however, seeing Mindy Kaling’s reaction made me even more emotional.

Not Suitable For Work Was Canceled After One Season

This one really hurt. While I wasn’t sold on Not Suitable for Work at first, I really came around to it. As a Zillennial in the early stage of my career, I was able to relate to the characters, and their sense of humor was very similar to mine. Yes, its Rotten Tomatoes score wasn’t great , but I thought the critics were wrong, and I found the comedy to be genuinely relatable and hilarious.

I could also see the long game too. I knew the ships that I wanted to work out – RIP the fact that we’ll never see what happens between AJ and Josh, because I was shipping that hard. And I loved how the girls and the guys were turning into really great friends by the end of Season 1. It was clear to me that there was a great direction to go in, and I’m very sad that this show didn’t get the chance to live up to its full potential.

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What made me even sadder was Mindy Kaling and the cast’s reactions to the news.

Mindy Kaling Shared A Sweet But Emotional Message With The Fans

Following the cancellation of Not Suitable for Work, Mindy Kaling took to Instagram to share a ton of BTS photos of the cast and crew. She also wrote a loving message about how much she adored working on the series. Take a look:

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) A photo posted by on

Well, this has me in my feels. It’s clear that this cast and crew really loved working together and believed in what they were making. On top of that, the fan reaction was so fun to see, as people made edits and reacted to the show’s various twists and turns.

To make matters even more emotional, the cast reposted Kaling’s carousel on their own Instagrams with heartfelt messages. Take a look:

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“I love this cast and this team so very much! [Not Suitable for Work] gave me such an opportunity for a lifetime and introduced me to people and audiences I could have never even dreamed of meeting before. I am so grateful to Mindy, Charlie, Hulu, Warner Bros for giving us this chance. We love you ❤️ ” - Avantika Vandanapu

❤️ “I had the most wonderful time making Not Suitable for Work, [Mindy Kaling] and [Charlie Grandy] thank you for assembling the loveliest group of goobers there ever was!!! Thank you to everyone who watched and to [Hulu, Water Bros, Disney+] for making it happen. This show was a dream come true for me. ❤️ ” - Ella Hunt

❤️ “I will ALWAYS love [Not Suitable for Work] and everyone who was part of it!!!!!! Thank you for watching ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ” - Jack Martin

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ “I love every single person involved with this show. Thank you to this incredible cast, Mindy, Charlie, Howard, Warner Bros, Hulu. Thank you to everyone who watched. ❤️” - Nicholas Duvernay

This all has big “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened" energy. While I love that, and it brings me joy to see all these people reflecting on such a lovely experience, it also makes me sad that they don’t get to do more.

This hangout show reminded me of some of the best sitcoms , like Friends, and I had so much fun seeing this cast gel in Season 1. It had so much potential, and now we just have to accept that there won’t be more, and that makes me emotional.