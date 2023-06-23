I Love How The Bear Kicked Off Season 2, And It Turns Out Marcus Actor Lionel Boyce Feels The Same Way
That opening scene really got me.
Minor spoilers for Season 2 of FX’s The Bear are ahead. If you’d like to get caught up on the hit dramedy, you can stream both seasons with a Hulu subscription.
In Season 2 of The Bear, the first character we see is Marcus, and the first thing we hear is a heart monitor. Rather than being with Jeremy Allen White, who leads The Bear’s cast as Carmy at the start, we begin with Lionel Boyce’s beloved baker as he takes care of his mom before heading to work. Personally, I really loved this choice, and haven’t stopped thinking about it as I’ve streamed the new season, and it turns out, the actor behind Marcus feels the same way.
For context, The Bear’s season opens with Marcus by his mother’s bedside as she’s on what looks like life support. The baker goes through the motions of taking care of her, and the first words uttered are “I love you.” Then he leaves the house, defrosts his car, and heads to work at The Beef.
This sequence really set the tone for the next ten episodes, and this character’s love for his mom and his co-workers has proven to be a central storyline. So, while speaking to Lionel Boyce, who plays the character, about this scene he mentioned how much it meant to him that Marcus got to kick off the season, saying:
While I’d assume there was some pressure on Boyce and this scene, I love that he had so much appreciation for the choice personally. He explained that while we know the characters from Season 1, when it comes to this installment on the 2023 TV schedule, it’s all about getting to know them inside and outside of work. Using Marcus to introduce this idea in the opening frames was perfect.
When it came to Marcus’ character and understanding his life outside of work it was vital to Boyce, and this scene helped illustrate that story as he said:
He makes a great point. Season 1 was all about Marcus discovering his passion for baking. Now, with Season 2, he’s learning how to balance that with his personal life and obligations, which is also a much larger theme for the show. Boyce continued to talk about this idea, and his character, saying:
Now, that we got this intimate look into Marcus’ personal life, it makes his love and care for his job even more complex and meaningful. The fact that the season opened with Boyce’s character and his mother proves just how imperative this idea of how the personal affects the professional in both fantastic and hard ways is to The Bear.
Along with Lionel Boyce’s sweet story about Marcus finding himself as a baker while taking care of his mom, The Beef is turning into The Bear as the rest of the characters deal with the same internal personal vs. professional battle in varying ways. To see how this story plays out, and how Marcus’ arc blossoms, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear right now.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
