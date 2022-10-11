Lizzo Appears To Have Responded After Kanye West Called Her Weight 'Demonic'
It's About Damn Time to stop this Lizzo hate.
Kanye West has no problem voicing his opinion, regardless of (or especially if) it’s an unpopular one. He’s spoken out about his co-parenting issues with Kim Kardashian, his business dealings with Gap and Adidas, and he upset a lot of fellow celebrities when he mocked Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, to say nothing of the ongoing outrage angled against his allegedly anti-Semitic comments. The rapper also took aim at Lizzo during an interview on Fox News, in which he called her weight “demonic,” inspiring the “Good as Hell” singer to seemingly make her feelings known on the situation during a concert in Toronto.
During the October 7 stop in Toronto, as part of her “The Special Tour,” Lizzo appeared to make reference to Kanye West’s interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight from the night before. She told the Canadian crowd (via TMZ):
It should come as a surprise to no one that the talented singer — who is halfway to an EGOT after her recent Emmy win for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — is taking the high road against the hate by not clapping back or naming names. She did, however, joke that she’d be willing to get married for dual citizenship so she could stay in Toronto.
Unfortunately, Lizzo fielding unsolicited comments from body-shamers is nothing new. But the “About Damn Time” singer apparently did not appreciate being pulled into Kanye West’s narrative about weight in regards to health and fashion. Ye said on the Fox News show (via People):
When Tucker Carlson pressed the rapper on why having a bigger body is perpetuated, Kanye West reportedly responded that it was “a genocide of the Black race.”
It’s not hard to see why Lizzo would want to exclude herself from that particular narrative avenue, as she's worked hard to spread a message of self-confidence and body positivity while promoting her fourth studio album, Special. She's also spoken out against "fake doctors" on the Internet purporting to know her or anyone else's health just by looking at their body size.
While we don’t know if Ye is going to make an appearance on Season 2 of The Kardashians (available with a Hulu subscription), fans can see more of what Lizzo is about on her Emmy-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which is available for streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon to television and streaming.
