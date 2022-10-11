Lizzo Appears To Have Responded After Kanye West Called Her Weight 'Demonic'

Kanye West has no problem voicing his opinion, regardless of (or especially if) it’s an unpopular one. He’s spoken out about his co-parenting issues with Kim Kardashian , his business dealings with Gap and Adidas, and he upset a lot of fellow celebrities when he mocked Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson , to say nothing of the ongoing outrage angled against his allegedly anti-Semitic comments. The rapper also took aim at Lizzo during an interview on Fox News, in which he called her weight “demonic,” inspiring the “Good as Hell” singer to seemingly make her feelings known on the situation during a concert in Toronto.

During the October 7 stop in Toronto, as part of her “The Special Tour,” Lizzo appeared to make reference to Kanye West’s interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight from the night before. She told the Canadian crowd (via TMZ ):

I feel like everybody in America got my motherfucking name in their motherfucking mouth for no motherfucking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business.

It should come as a surprise to no one that the talented singer — who is halfway to an EGOT after her recent Emmy win for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — is taking the high road against the hate by not clapping back or naming names. She did, however, joke that she’d be willing to get married for dual citizenship so she could stay in Toronto.

Unfortunately, Lizzo fielding unsolicited comments from body-shamers is nothing new. But the “About Damn Time” singer apparently did not appreciate being pulled into Kanye West’s narrative about weight in regards to health and fashion. Ye said on the Fox News show (via People ):

When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that's a term for like telemarketer callers on Instagram — they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy. Let's get aside the fact of whether it's fashion and vogue, which is not. Or if someone thinks is attractive, to each his own. It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to, to promote that... it's demonic.

When Tucker Carlson pressed the rapper on why having a bigger body is perpetuated, Kanye West reportedly responded that it was “a genocide of the Black race.”

It’s not hard to see why Lizzo would want to exclude herself from that particular narrative avenue, as she's worked hard to spread a message of self-confidence and body positivity while promoting her fourth studio album, Special. She's also spoken out against "fake doctors" on the Internet purporting to know her or anyone else's health just by looking at their body size.