LOTR's Orlando Bloom Shares Support For Rings Of Power Star Ismael Cruz Córdova Amid Hateful Backlash

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally arrived, and it’s created quite a bit of buzz thus far. Unfortunately, not all of that attention has been positive, as the show has received racist backlash from a number of viewers. Some have taken issue with the fact that the show cast people of color to play an elf and dwarf. Ismael Cruz Córdova is one of the stars who’s unfortunately received hateful comments, though he’s also gotten plenty of support. And the latest person to show him some love is none other than LOTR alum Orlando Bloom.

Orlando Bloom famously played the role of elf archer Legolas in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and in the Hobbit films. So it’s quite fitting that he would shout out fellow elf Ismael Cruz Córdova. Bloom shared an Instagram post that included a photo of both him and Cruz Córdova and captioned the photo with the perfect word. Check out the post for yourself down below:

The term “mellon” is the Sindarin and Noldorin word for “friend,” and it’s a truly sweet way for the Pirates of the Caribbean alum to signify his relationship with his fellow actor. And what’s even sweeter is that the Rings of Power cast member responded to the tribute. In the comments, he responded with “Big love mellon” and added a few nice emojis. The love and mutual respect that these two seem to have is definitely refreshing amid the wave of negativity that the show has received from some corners of the Internet.

The less-than-glowing audience responses to the Lord of the Rings show began even before the show premiered. And after it finally did drop, it was review bombed so hard that Amazon took action by disabling viewer reviews on Prime Video. Despite all of this, Rings of Power has received mostly positive reviews from critics and there are many fans that have taken to the fantasy series.

Ismael Cruz Córdova has spoken about the “vicious” backlash he’s received since being cast as Arondir. Nevertheless, the actor seems set on carrying the proverbial torch in order to help the franchise move forward. Nazanin Boniadi, who plays human healer Bronwyn, also shared her take on the diverse LOTR casting . To her, the casting choices are “reflective, not only of the world we live in today, but of Tolkien's image of fellowship…”

Orlando Bloom isn’t the only person from that big-screen fellowship to lend his support to the franchise’s newest stars. OG hobbit Elijah Wood responded to the backlash , alongside former co-stars Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Sean Astin. In photos shared to social media, the actors sported gear that featured pointed ears of different shades. The attire also included the message ““You Are All Welcome Here” written in Black speech.

While it’s unfortunate to see Ismael Cruz Córdova and his co-stars receive so much negative feedback, it is comforting to know that the OG LOTR stars have their backs. Hopefully, those positive vibes keep flowing as the first season of the show continues to play out.