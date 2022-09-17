Love Is Blind: Are Kyle And Deepti Still Together Following After The Altar? Kyle’s Recent Comments Don’t Exactly Convince Me

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 2’s After The Altar, so read at your own risk. Get your metallic wine glasses ready and stream all three new episodes with a Netflix subscription before reading on.

After the addictive second season of Love Is Blind aired earlier this year, as per tradition, the Netflix dating show catches up with all the couples since the weddings, and we find out that some ended in actual marriages and others in dramatic rejections. While the After The Altar episodes showed some optimism for the two married couples, it was really only Kyle And Deepti who showed some promise for blossoming love by the end of it. Are they still together? I’m not convinced anyone this season got a happy ending, because of Kyle's recent comments. Maybe, love is blurry?

While both Iyanna and Jarrette and Danielle and Nick sadly called it quits following After The Altar, the end of the new episodes revealed that Kyle and Deepti were going to take each other out of the best friend zone and actually try to date. But what happened next? Well, Kyle’s sentiments don’t convince me of Love Is Blind's last hope at a continued romance, as he sounded somewhat iffy:

We’re always gonna be like, super close. We’re not really gonna say where we’re at in our relationship right now. We just kind of want to keep that between us because there’s just so many rumors, so much speculation. We also just want to do it on our own time and decide where we’re going to go with that. [When that time arrives, we have] so much stuff that we want to share about each other.

In Kyle Abrams’ interview with Bustle , the Love Is Blind star chose to keep his relationship private and, hey, that’s completely fair But with such a cryptic message, I have no choice to continue the speculation. I don’t feel optimistic about this. Saying you’ll always be “super close” with someone usually feels like code for "we're not together at the moment," right?

Additionally, based on Kyle and Deepti’s social media posts, it looks like the pair are living completely different lives, and the latter is teasing a book that's set to come out on Monday, September 19. In it, she’ll get “vulnerable” about her experiences. On her Instagram posts about the upcoming release, one says “What if it doesn’t work out?” with a blurry image, which looks like Kyle, along with ending her announcement about the book with “I choose myself.” This definitely seems to hint at another breakup story rather than an engagement announcement. But Love Is Blind has surprised me many times before.

Based on the way things have played out this season, it seems that the show has a bit of a blindspot when it comes to showing what really goes on with its relationships. For example, the initial season did not show that Deepti and Kyle formed a relationship in the pods until she revealed this in the reunion , where it was also shared that Kyle had regretted not proposing to her (one of the biggest moments from the Season 2 reunion special).