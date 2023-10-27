Love Is Blind Season 5: Where The Couples Ended Up

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 5! All episodes are available to stream with a Netflix subscription .

Of all of the rollercoasters Love Is Blind has taken us on, Season 5 might be the most twisty of them all. From unexpected love triangles to perhaps the most awkward breakup we’ve ever seen on the show, there is a lot that went on this time around for the Houston, Texas singles. Season 5 might actually go down in history as the most unsuccessful season of the Netflix dating show , especially now that we know where each of the couples ended up.

Following the Love Is Blind season finale and reunion (which took place about a year and a half after the events of the season), let’s talk about all the updates we know regarding each of the couples this season. Where are they now?

JP & Taylor

The first couple we watched get engaged in the pods during Season 5 of Love Is Blind was 26-year-old Taylor Rue and 32-year-old Jared "JP" Pierce. The pair had a cute time in the pods, but it was all downhill after their blind engagement. During their idyllic vacation in Mexico, the fiances had a rough time moving forward with their relationship, especially on the communication front, and ultimately split rather than continue the experiment at home.

Since then, JP and Taylor remain exes. In fact, during the reunion, they confirmed that they did not speak to each other at all between their awkward split and coming back for the final episode. A few weeks prior to that, Taylor told CinemaBlend she’s been in a “really good place” lately, and she has “gotten past” the breakup, but it definitely took her “some time to get over it.” At the reunion, JP said he’s been in a relationship for about a year, and Taylor is dating someone new too. Neither of them have gone public with their current relationships.

Chris & Johnie

Christopher Fox and Johnie Maraist never got engaged during the pods after dating one another, but shortly after their time in the experiment ended, the pair showed up at a Love Is Blind BBQ full of the other contestants all coupled up again. They shared that after leaving the experiment, they unexpectedly found each other at the airport and decided to try dating in the real world. Since they were out of the experiment at that point that was the last update we saw from Chris and Johnie until the reunion.

At the reunion, we learned that their second chance didn’t last for very long. Chris apparently ended up dating someone else at the same time as Johnie, and she found out about it from a friend. Chris shared that he has since apologized to her for the situation, and he continued to date the other woman for over a year and currently lives with her. Johnie on the other hand has found love herself. She debuted her new man (in the above Instagram post) as they celebrated their one-year anniversary. Chris and Johnie had a rocky time during Love Is Blind, but they seem to be separately happy with new people!

Aaliyah & Uche

Then there’s Aaliyah Cosby and Uche Okoroha's tumultuous time on Love Is Blind. Things got messy in the pods this season when we learned that two contestants on the show had actually dated each other before they started dating other people in the pods. Those people were Uche and Lydia, which turned into a complicated situation when Uche and Aaliyah were headed toward engagement all the while Aaliyah and Lydia had become best friends.

It was an unfortunate situation that led to Aaliyah unexpectedly leaving the pods. Aaliyah and Uche later met in person but it led to them breaking up.

Over a year later, Aaliyah revealed at the reunion that she’s currently in a great relationship with someone who treats her like a “queen” after meeting the mystery man on an R&B cruise. Uche on the other hand, opted to not go to the Love Is Blind reunion reportedly due to being on a business trip. He shared the update following the episode along with saying he was planning to address it “soon,” (via People). I guess we haven’t heard the last of Uche yet!

Lydia & Milton

Although Lydia Velez Gonzalez found herself in the middle of the drama between Uche and Aaliyah in the pods, the 32-year-old geologist came out of the experiment with a husband in 25-year-old James “Milton” Johnson IV. Many had doubts about these two, but they ended up becoming the only successfully married couple on the fifth season of Love Is Blind. The couple said “I do” in front of the cameras during the finale, and now, they have been married for almost two years. Check out this sweet post from Milton about their relationship:

Wow, they are so sweet! Lydia and Milton’s relationship is great proof that the experiment can work. The couple faced a lot of adversity throughout the season, including their sizable age gap, but came out on the other side happy and in love. At the reunion, they looked as solid as ever, and Milton shared that he’s been doing long-term planning on their 401K!

Izzy & Stacy

Lastly, let’s talk about the fate of Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder’s relationship. The couple completed the entire experiment right up to sharing a wedding day, Love Is Blind style. At the altar, Izzy said “I do” to spending the rest of his life with Stacy, but she was not on the same page. She decided not to marry him, claiming the pair needed more time to work through her doubts before becoming husband and wife. However, as we learned during the reunion, the couple did not last long following their defunct wedding.

During the reunion, the couple shared that they met about a week following the wedding to talk things out, but ultimately parted ways. Izzy shared he was really angry and hurt, and they didn’t speak for a whole year.

They reconnected after accidentally running into one another and have since become friends. In a funny story the couple shared during the reunion, they also ended up doing a double date cooking class by chance. Following the reunion, Izzy revealed his new girlfriend, who is apparently the woman from the cooking class. It must be pretty serious too because they have matching “yes, chef” tattoos (above). It sounds like Stacy might be in a relationship now too, but she hasn’t gone public with it.