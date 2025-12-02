90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Greta Dropped A Huge Bombshell On Matthew, But I'm Not Mad About It

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode called "J'ai Un Rêve." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

I've been critical of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Greta for giving her cat away to spend a life in England with Matthew, a move she seemed to really regret. Now, we finally learned the reason why, as Greta dropped a massive bombshell on Matt in the latest episode, and surprisingly, I'm not mad about it.

The final weeks of the 2025 TV schedule delivered perhaps the biggest drama of the year in a 90 Day Fiancé series. That's saying something considering the franchise gave us Jasmine Pineda's pregnancy reveal this year, but I think Greta getting brutally honest with her English fiancé has it beat.

Greta Revealed To Matthew She's Having Second Thoughts About A Life With Him

Greta's energy was off the moment she reconnected with Matthew in England, and she's constantly noted how things haven't felt right. After suffering in relative silence for episodes, she finally sat Matt down and revealed what's been eating away at her. She had begun to feel they were incompatible before she arrived in the country, and now that they were together, she had to be honest that she wasn't sure they should spend the rest of their lives together.

Matthew's face was a mix of shock and devastation. It was similar to the face Darcey Silva had years ago when she was part of one of 90 Day Fiancé's most brutal breakups. That said, I found myself feeling better about this situation than I did with her, and I actually have hope for this couple as a result.

Why I Applaud Greta For Making That Decision

I'll concede that maybe Greta deserves some criticism if she was having second thoughts about the relationship whilst applying to be on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but beyond that, she did the right thing. No one wants to tell their fiancé they're having thoughts about backing out of marriage, but ultimately, it's the right thing to do.

Healthy couples talk through their issues together, and while calling off an engagement isn't ideal, it's not as bad as being one of the many married 90 Day couples who split after marriage. If she's feeling like getting married might be a mistake, telling Matt about her fears is the respectful thing to do, even if it's painful.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has featured too many couples doing despicable things for me to critique someone having the courage to do the right thing in a bad situation. I do wonder if Greta and Matt will find that spark they've lost somewhere along the way, or if we'll ultimately see them go their separate ways.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager for the next episode because I need to see where this conversation between Matthew and Greta goes after she blindsided him with that reveal.