I Didn't Have 'Naked Christmas Tree' On My Bingo Card This Year, But Khloé Kardashian, Victoria Beckham And More Embraced The Trend

When we first began covering the holidays in 2025, I expected topics like Kim Kardashian’s infamous hallway of trees and Jennifer Aniston's plans with her new beau to come up. However, I did not expect there to be a brand new tree trend when it came to celebrity Christmas trees, and yet that’s exactly what ended up happening. If you’re ready to embrace the “Naked Christmas Tree” trend, or at least to learn what the heck that means, we have you covered.

What The Heck Is The Naked Christmas Tree?

Earlier this year, Khloé Kardashian showed off some photos with mom Kris and her kids, True and Tatum, whom she co-parents with ex Tristan Thompson. If you glance behind her in the post, you'll see a lit Christmas tree with a few pops of color. You may also notice it’s completely bereft of one hallmark of Christmas trees over the last 50+ years: ornaments.

Enter the naked Christmas tree. At first I assumed naked simply meant an evergreen tree with no ornamentation whatsoever, but in this context naked means bereft of ornamentation (or mostly bereft, which we'll get into later). As far as lights and small pops of colors though, a few extras seem fair game and count toward the trend. Think regular Christmas tree, but make it as stripped down as possible.

At first I thought this might only be a Kardashian trend (as Kim’s aforementioned hallway of trees is also skipping the ornaments). However, Victoria Beckham, Julianne Moore and other celebrities are also enjoying the minimalist trend this holiday season.

Victoria Beckham, Julianne Moore And More Advocate For The Naked Christmas Tree

The trend has been more common than you might guess for a while, as last year Julianne Moore shared her dainty New York Christmas tree, appropriately townhouse sized and bereft of anything but lights, this time last year.

Apparently, if you have a tree with a few ornaments but not a confluence of them, like Victoria Beckham’s 2025 tree, it’s called a “nearly naked tree” and not a “naked tree.” Either way, the effect is similar. Here’s the Beckham’s take on holiday decor ahead of 2026:

So, what do you think? Is this a Christmas tree look you wouldn't put in your house?

Celebrity Christmas trees are often a topic of interest this time of year. The GOAT of all holiday plans still probably has to be Martha Stewart, who planted her own Christmas tree farm so she can pick out the perfect tree every year. Yes, truly. Last we checked, she's still going hard in the ornament paint, but we'll be sure to keep you posted about other celebrities as they share their own popular home looks just in the nick of time for the holidays.