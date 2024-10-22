Ok, I'm Caught Up On Love Is Blind Season 7 And... What Is Happening?!

I have been a dedicated Love is Blind fan since the beginning. I have even recently begun watching the international versions. It’s a show that I adore even when it’s a bit of a mess. My hopeless romantic tendencies make me admire the idea of falling in love with someone sight unseen. It’s one of my favorite romantic comedy premises.

Having chemistry, love, and affection before adding physical attraction feels extremely romantic. I watch Love is Blind and similar romance reality TV shows because I want the magic, drama, and belief in unshakable love. However, Love is Blind Season 7 is ruining that illusion and killing the vibes.

The season is going really well for those who enjoy reality TV show drama but not great for those who want to believe love is blind and everlasting. Love is Blind Season 7 is a disaster, and we must discuss it.

Warning Love Is Blind Season 7 Spoilers Are Ahead. Proceed With Caution.

Why Are So Many Couples Incompatible?

Love is Blind Season 7 has a ton of couples. It almost feels like the most of any season. This is a good thing because this gives the series a few extra chances to try to have a successful love story from this season. Heaven knows they’re struggling to find one that may work out. The pod days in Love is Blind Season 7 made most couples seem like they would thrive as a pair. They had all the sweet charm of people falling in love for the first time. This made these couples endearing and ones you wanted to see find love and happiness.

However, the early pod stages weren’t without some red flags, but they didn’t seem red enough for what would eventually happen with many of these Love is Blind couples. Once they left the pods, the real drama began. Not a single couple from Season 7 has had smooth sailing with their romance. Some major issues have surfaced. It all comes down to not many of them actually being compatible.

I don’t know what went wrong in the pods but these contestants obviously didn’t ask the right questions. Some glaring issues were ignored or completely missed. This adds a bit of comedy to Love is Blind Season 7 because the whole purpose of the experiment is to find someone you’re compatible with without the distraction of physical attraction. These contestants failed the most important part of the show.

Is Anyone Going To Make It To The Altar?

Before the Love is Blind Season 7 finale, we have already witnessed three relationships implode even before the altar part. Then there was another romance that the producers didn’t even bother to follow (yes, according to Netflix , they also broke up). We’re down to three couples to see if they say “I do.”

It’s not looking great for most of these pairs because major issues still plague their romances. These issues include secret children, disagreeing about the military service, meddling parents, and insecurities about the strength of the relationship.

The Love is Blind Season 7 success statistics may end on a low. I could see none of the remaining couples getting married, all of them, one of them, or some of them, and I wouldn’t be surprised. It just isn’t a triumphant season for those who have faith in the Love is Blind process. It seems extremely flawed this year.

I Can't Believe All The Scandals

Love is Blind Season 7 has so many scandals that could rival some of the greatest reality TV show moments . The biggest one involves Tyler’s secret children. He donated sperm to a gay couple so they could have children. This is a kind gesture but he lied to Ashley about it. He didn’t let her know about the children until after their pods’ courtship, and the situation, including just how involved Tyler actually is in the children's lives, has continued to be a topic of discussion outside the show.

Another major scandal of Love is Blind Season 7 involves Monica and Stephen. After their engagement, Stephen began texting sexually explicit messages to some random woman. This immediately made Monica call off their wedding. Love is Blind is no stranger to scandals and controversy but this season may reach the hall of fame in terms of shocking twists and turns. A scripted soap opera couldn’t even match this season’s level of drama and mouth-dropping reveals.

The Season Starts With A Ridiculous Amount Of Love Triangles

Love is Blind Season 1 had a very famous love triangle/love square. So the series has had many of them throughout the years. However, Love is Blind Season 7 seemed to showcase quite a few of them, but the main love triangle/square involved Hannah, Nick, Leo, and Brittany. Hannah eventually ends up with Nick (which doesn’t last) and Leo ends up with Brittany (which also doesn’t last).

Everyone this season seemed to want to keep their options open. This is a healthy way to approach romance in the pods but seemed to be a bad sign for potential couples. Many may even regret their decisions if their engagements don’t work out. I hate love triangles, fictional or real, so I prefer watching Love is Blind couples who become immediately obsessed with each other and everyone else becomes irrelevant to them. This is how the romance happened with many of the successful Love is Blind couples. Therefore, I didn’t enjoy watching all the love triangles this season.

The Issues Seem More Serious Than Normal

Often, the Love is Blind issues feel trivial, like a small age gap. However, sometimes they are more serious matters, such as lack of attraction, financial stress from the relationship, and cultural differences. Season 7 has quite a bit of serious issues, including infidelity, mean behavior, disagreeing on vital partnership things, lack of communication, and the previously mentioned secret children.

These issues are huge and make me completely understand why many of these couples break up before the altar. It convinces me that these contestants should have worked on themselves before trying to find a life partner. Some self-reflection and therapy could have saved everyone some time.

Love Is Blind Season 7 Makes The Show Seem Like It's Losing Its Initial Purpose

I loved Love is Blind UK because it felt like the series went back to basics. The focus was on finding love and presenting these almost too-good-to-be-true love stories. In recent seasons, it has felt like Love is Blind has gotten too preoccupied with drama and lost some of the magic of earlier seasons.

Season 7 proves that the series has very much lost its way. I enjoy reality TV drama but I also enjoyed Love is Blind Season 1 when it was mainly about seeing if the experiment works. The current season seems heavily skewed towards drama and not the enchantment of falling in love with someone’s soul and personality. Season 1 was the perfect balance of drama and proving the experiment. Love is Blind needs to go back to its roots.