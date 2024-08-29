I Loved Only Murders In The Building’s Season 4 Premiere, But I've Got A Beef With Hulu

Spoilers ahead for Only Murders In The Building's Season 4 premiere.

Ever since it's premiere, the comedy Only Murders in the Building has been one of the best shows on Hulu. While Season 3 got a ton of Emmy nominations, fans like myself have been treated to the premiere of Season 4 on the streaming service. I loved Only Murders' Season 4 premiere, but I've got a beef with Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building is just one reason for a Hulu subscription, in addition to other acclaimed shows like The Handmaid's Tale. While some folks are figuring out how to watch Only Murders Season 4, I was able to stream it on its premiere. It was a great return to the comedy series, but there's an issue: Hulu only released a single episode this year.

Binge-watching has become commonplace for streaming services, especially Netflix. Personally I've always loved Hulu's preferred method, which is to give fans up to three episodes to stream, before switching to the weekly release method. It's the best of both words, allowing for some binge-watching and then earning each new episode afterward. Unfortunately, that wasn't the strategy for Only Murders Season 4.

Instead, fans like myself were only given a single episode of Season 4. And since Only Murders in the Building's premiere for the season clocked in at around 37 minutes, it came and go rather quickly. I needed at least one more ep, but preferably two. Although there is an upside: the new season will last longer now.

Aside from my penchant for binge-watching my favorite shows, I really craved another episode (or two) of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 because of how the premiere went down. While the audience saw Jane Lynch's Sazz Pataki die during the Season 3 finale, our trio of heroes had no idea it happened. Their realization that something is awry is teased throughout the first episode, but the aha moment doesn't actually happen until its final moments.

Eventually the podcast hosts realize that something went down in Charles' apartment, and that someone who knows them very well is responsible. They find blood in the kitchen, and a bullet hole in the glass, as well as the remains of Sazz in the incinerator. While the tension delightfully built up throughout the episode's runtime, that cliffhanger ending left me wanting more. After all, the protagonists spent the majority of the episode without having a murder to investigate.

Obviously my beef with Hulu's release strategy isn't going to keep me away from Only Murders, as I'll be tuning in weekly to see what goes down in Season 4... especially with the inclusion of guest stars like Eugene Levy and Molly Shannon. But I sure wish I got to at least watch Episode 2.

