How to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online from anywhere

Hulu’s Emmy-winning series is back, and Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are off to Hollywood to turn their true crime podcast into a movie – and just maybe solve a murder at the same. Featuring an insanely starry ensemble, a ballooning quota of suspects, and affectionately poking fun at the film industry, this is a whodunit so giddily entertaining we can’t wait to see who snuffs it next. Read on below as we explain how to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online.

As the curtain fell on Death Rattle Dazzle last season, Oliver (Martin Short) and actor Charles Hayden-Savage (Steve Martin) celebrated both the success of their Broadway show and solving another murder, alongside fellow sleuth Mable (Selena Gomez). Only moments later, however, another body hit the ground: that of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’s stunt-double and friend from his TV detective days,

Who killed Sazz? It’s a question which takes our trio from the cosy cocoon of New York's Arconia to the bright lights of LA, where they stalk Hollywood's studio backlots for clues while getting the big screen adaptation of their podcast green-lit. The latest season, flitting back and forth from East to West coast, will provide an expanded dramatic and comic scope. It also features more A-list actors than you can shake an Oscar at.

Starring as themselves, Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek), and Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover) look to be an absolute hoot, preparing to play Mabel, Charles, and Oliver respectively in OMITB: The Movie! Tinseltown royalty Meryl Streep returns, Mellissa McCarty (Bridesmaids) will play Charles’s sister, and both Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Richard King (Curb Your Enthusiasm) feature as two oddball suspects living at the Arconia.

Delivering satire, clever twists, genuine drama, and a cast to die for, Only Murders in the Building “remains one of the sharpest comedies on television” (The Playlist). Don't miss a single episode with our guide below, which explains how to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online in the US

The hit whodunit is back and better than ever. US viewers can watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 exclusively on Hulu when it debuts on Tuesday, August 27. New episodes will be available weekly from 3am ET / 12am PT.

Subscribers can chose from a number of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. And, if you’re new to the service, there’s a 3-day free trial currently available.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Only Murders in the Building on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online in Canada

More drama, more stars, and more laughs. Canadians can watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Disney Plus, which debuts from Tuesday, August 27. There 10 episodes in total, and a new one will be uploaded at the same time each week.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Disney Plus prices start from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

How to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online in the UK

UK fans of the acclaimed comedy series can watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online with a subscription to Disney Plus. The first episode arrives on Tuesday, August 27, and new episodes are added to the streamer weekly.

In the UK, Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4 online in Australia?

There’s no delay for episodes Down Under either. Aussie viewers can enjoy Only Murders in the Building Season 4 at the same time as those in the US, from Tuesday, August 27. All you need is a subscription to Disney Plus.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 1: Tuesday, August 27

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 2: Tuesday, September 3

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 3: Tuesday, September 10

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 4: Tuesday, September 17

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 5: Tuesday, September 24

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 6: Tuesday, October 1

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 7: Tuesday, October 8

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 8: Tuesday, October 15

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 9: Tuesday, October 22

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 – Episode 10: Tuesday, October 29

Who is in the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4? Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Molly Shannon

Kumail Nanjiani

Eva Longoria as herself

Eugene Levy as himself

Zach Galifianakis as himself

Melissa McCarthy as Charles' sister

Desmin Borges as Alfonso

Lilian Rebelo as Ana

Jin Ha

Richard Kind as Vince Fish

Siena Werber

Catherine Cohen

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Inez

How can I watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4? You can watch Only Murders in the Building exclusively on Hulu in the US. Subscription plans begin from $7.99 a month (after the 30 day free trial), with the first episode available from Tuesday, August 27. Meanwhile, you’ll want to grab a Disney Plus subscription if you’re streaming from anywhere else in the world. International viewers can catch episodes from August 27, which arrive at the same time as their US release.