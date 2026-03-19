Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Very Important’ Rule On The Very First Day Back To Set On The Morning Show

The Morning Show is one of the best series streaming on Apple TV, so it’s no surprise to know that there’s a fifth season on the way. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are returning as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy, respectively, and it seems they're already getting back into their groove. Filming has apparently kicked off on the new season of the dramedy, and Witherspoon celebrated with a post. In it, the star shared a very important rule for the first day back to set.

The Legally Blonde star shared a fun video from the set of The Morning Show on Instagram with plenty of BTS clips, with Drake’s “Started From the Bottom” playing over the video. While walking on the studio lot, Witherspoon shared what she aims to do on the first day, and I'd say we could stand to take a page out of her book:

It’s very important on your first day back to say ‘Hello’ to everybody.

A little kindness certainly goes a long way. Over the years, various actors and crew members have spoken about the importance of maintaining a positive vibe on set, and that seems to be the case for The Morning Show. Witherspoon can be seen throwing out high fives everywhere, and giving out compliments and hugs!

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That's all truly lovely to see, considering the star power that’s on that show. Even five seasons in, the cast and crew don’t seem to be letting up and, if I was on a show with that kind of atmosphere, I would feel energized as well. Check out WItherspoon's post:

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

While niceties and compliments are being given on set amid filming, the on-screen drama on the show itself will likely heat up this season. Aniston previously revealed what it’s really like shooting The Morning Show and how it is a “beast” to film. The series itself is layered, complicated, emotional and topical, so I can understand why it would take a toll on someone to film it at times. This could also be why kindness is an important rule on set, and I would hope that cheerful vibe would help to counterbalance the weight of the heavy material.

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The Morning Show snagged a Season 5 renewal in September, ahead of the Season 4 premiere. With filming now in progress, I would hope that the show will follow the release format of the previous seasons by going with a fall premiere. However, there has been a two-year wait between each season, so it’s possible fans might have to wait a little bit. As of now, it hasn’t been confirmed when Season 5 is expected and, as a fan, I'm hoping for good news on that front.

No matter how long it takes for Season 5 to premiere and become available for Apple TV subscription holders, I'm just happy that the cast and crew seem to be having a blast filming. Kudos to Reese Witherspoon -- who's a producer on the show -- for continuing to lead with kindness as the hit show continues its run.

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In the meantime, prepare for the upcoming season of The Morning Show by streaming the first four on Apple TV. Anyone in need of something else to watch as they wait can check out the 2026 TV schedule for A+ shows.