The Cynthia Bailey-Related Reason Why I Think RHOBH Should Make Kyle Richards A Friend Of

The Real Housewives franchise is responsible for some of the best reality shows of all time, and there are multiple cities airing at any given time on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). We're nearing the end of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15, and while I don't want Kyle Richards to exit, I do think she should take a page out of Cynthia Bailey's book and become a friend of. Let me explain why.

Cynthia Bailey was one of the longest-running characters on Real Housewives of Atlanta before she departed as a main cast member in 2011. But after taking a season off, she's returned as a "Friend Of" and has been the emotional core of the more recent outings. And I think this is a role that Kyle Richards would do great in on RHOBH.

I Want Kyle To Stay On RHOBH, But Not Full-Time

For a few years now, Kyle has been getting some flak online from Housewives fans. While we've watched the dissolution of her marriage with Mauricio, she's also been criticized for not sharing enough, especially related to those rumors about her dating Morgan Wade. Her feud with Dorit has also taken a dark turn, with some Bravohaulics wanting to see her leave the show altogether.

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But the Halloween Ends actress is the last OG left on Beverly Hills, and I do think she helps to bring the group together. Instead, I'd like to see her take a step back and follow in Cynthia's footsteps as a Friend Of. This would let long-time fans keep up with her life's twists, but might help curb the hate that she's been getting online from Bravohaulics.

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The Real Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

I do think that Kyle brings a lot to RHOBH, and she's shared her life for many years. She has lots of connections and genuine friendships with the rest of the cast, which helps to move the overall season forward. She does have a role to play, and I think that taking a step back might give her some much-needed boundaries. She can still be the glue of the group while not being a full-time Housewife. That's exactly what Cynthia Bailey has on Atlanta, and I've truly never loved her more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Atlanta are currently both airing weekly on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see whether or not Kyle Richards sticks around after Season 15.