Eric Dane Is Returning To Network TV Amidst ALS Diagnosis, And We Already Have The First Look

Eric Dane has been busy in recent years, having starred in the HBO hit Euphoria and, most recently, the now-canceled Prime drama Countdown. It appeared, however, that he might take a step back from acting due to his recent ALS diagnosis. Yet Dane has continue to push through like a champ. He even attended the Countdown premiere in June, though he had to skip out on the Emmys in September. That being said, Dane is returning to network TV for his next job amid the 2025 TV schedule, and we already have a first look.

It's been confirmed that Dane will appear in the ninth episode of Brilliant Minds’ second season, which is currently airing on Mondays. Dane will play a firefighter who's struggling to share his ALS diagnosis with his family. NBC shared a first look on Instagram, which shows Dane on set with the show's lead actor, Zachary Quinto. The post also reveals that the installments airs on Monday, November 24. Take a look:

Eric Dane seems to be in great spirits, which is great to see, especially after admitting he was understandably angry about the diagnosis. The prospect of him returning to network TV is exciting, though, given how long he's been away from it. Countdown is available with an Amazon Prime subscription, and Euphoria is on HBO, which is a premium offering and not one of the big four networks.

The last time Dane was on a true network production show was when he returned to ABC to make a surprise appearance as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy in 2021, nearly 10 years after the character was killed off.

The fact that Dane is still working amid his ALS diagnosis is admirable, especially since he's feeling the effects of his condition as shown in an awareness video he did. As mentioned, Dane is also still set to star in the long-delayed upcoming third season of Euphoria, which has been confirmed for a spring 2026 premiere. How big a role he’ll have in his return as Cal Jacobs is unknown.

Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April and shared in a statement that he was “grateful” to have his family by his side and was looking forward to returning to work on Euphoria. Almost three months later, he conducted interviews for Countdown and attended the premiere. Co-star Jensen Ackles couldn’t give him enough praise, saying that Dane is “incredibly resilient” and that he was “proud” watching him handle the news.

As of now, it’s unknown how much work Dane will continue to do amid the diagnosis, but his guest spot on Brilliant Minds is a solid credit for the seasoned actor. I'm expecting this to be an emotional episode, and fans may also want to have some tissues handy. Don’t miss Dane’s appearance on the aforementioned medical drama on Monday, November 24 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.