Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Shares Epic Knife Dancing Video He Used To Audition For His New Hulu Horror Movie

Sebastian Stan is not one to pick the obvious role, and the actor’s latest role is definitely a unique one, to put it lightly. The Marvel actor stars in Fresh alongside Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones, and the audition process is a sight to behold. As it turns out, Stan sent in a video of himself dancing with a massive kitchen knife before nabbing the role.

Fresh premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January to rave reviews, and now it’s available to stream with a Hulu subscription . To celebrate the film’s release, Sebastian Stan went on Instagram to share how he got the role.

Well, that’ll do it. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor shared that in October 2020, he sent the above video to Fresh’s director Mimi Cave to go up for the role. The one-minute video features Sebastian Stan dancing in his kitchen (and I’m curious if he made up this fire choreography) to “Teardrops” by Womack & Womack. Halfway through his dancing, Stan grabs a knife and begins to get into it while swinging it around.

The dance is, in fact, featured in Fresh, which I recommend viewers go in as... well, as fresh as possible. The original horror concept follows Daisy Edgar-Jones as Noa, who is unsuccessfully navigating the dating app world. When she meets Sebastian Stan’s Steve at a grocery store, she takes a chance on a more organic dating scenario. However, on the couple’s vacation, she learns some dark secrets about her new boyfriend. Let’s just say that Steve’s appetite for meat is unorthodox .

The video is a great tease for fans of Sebastian Stan to get wondering about the small film, especially as Hollywood heavyweight The Batman hits theaters this weekend. One epic dancing video of Stan as an audition, and I bet you’re already wondering what the heck this Fresh movie is.

The movie comes up as Sebastian Stan currently plays Motley Crue member Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy alongside Lily James. The miniseries is about Tommy and Pamela Anderson’s famed sex tape and the story behind it getting out. The series has been releasing episodes weekly, and has just one more episode left hitting the streaming service this Wednesday.

Alongside these roles, Stan recently starred in action flick The 355 and filmed a movie with Julianne Moore, John Lithgow and Justice Smith called Sharper. The movie is about a con artist who takes on Manhattan’s billionaires. He’s additionally attached to a movie called The Brutalist, which is about an architect developing his masterpiece in the U.S. after immigrating there. The film will also star Mark Rylance, Vanessa Kirby, Joel Edgerton and Marion Cotillard.