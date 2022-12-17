Meghan Markle Geeks Out Over Text From Beyoncé About 'Breaking Generational Curses'

I’d imagine just about anyone who gets a text from Beyoncé would geek out. Getting a message from one of the biggest pop stars in the world is no small deal. However, it makes sense why the singer would reach out to the Duchess of Sussex seeing as they both have had magnifying glasses put on their lives for years now.

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey , Beyoncé reached out to the Duchess to check in. In Episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the moment of the popstar texting Markle was caught on camera, and the actress exclaimed:

Beyoncé just texted.

Harry then gasped and looked into the camera, saying “shut up.” Markle then read the text aloud and said:

Just checking in. I still can't believe she knows who I am!

Prince Harry then told his wife to call her back, and Markel replied by reading the rest of the text, saying:

No, it's okay. She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.

The prince then said “That’s well said,” and that was that. This moment in the series came after a long discussion about the Oprah interview, where they showed clips from it as well as moments of present-day reflection on what happened after the interview with the couple. The episode was also all about Markel's legal battles with tabloids, and her desire to show that what they did was wrong.

Following Oprah’s interview with the couple, Beyoncé posted a tribute to Markle on her website, that said (via People ):

Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.

In the People article it’s noted that observers have noticed the “familiarity” between Markle and Beyoncé, and apparently, the first time they met they were in awe the first time they met. Considering how both have been public figures of the highest caliber for years now, it makes sense that they would find so much in common.

The episode goes into detail about how the couple was treated by the royal family, and the people who helped Meghan and Harry move to the United States. It features a lengthy interview with Tyler Perry, who let them stay at his home right after the move, and the text exchange between the Suits star and the former Destiny’s Child member.

Along with talking about their big movie, and the massive celebrities who showed their support for the couple, the series also uses old footage to present the argument about the press hounding the royal couple, including a controversial BBC clip of Princess Diana .

The series has received a brutal response from fans , however, it’s also been watched by millions. Whether you liked or despised the series, there are some super interesting stories about the couple and the people who were involved in the their transition to living in the United States.