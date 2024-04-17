Michael Weatherly Shared Cote De Pablo's Sweet Message To The Fans Ahead Of NCIS’ Tiva Spinoff

Unless you’ve been hiding under a very large rock for the past few months (and I don’t think anyone would blame you if you had been), you probably know that big things are happening in the NCIS universe. The flagship show recently helped fans celebrate the 1,000th episode (!!!) of the franchise as a whole with great cameos and nods to the series’ very first episode, and two spinoffs are also on the way, with prequel, NCIS: Origins , focusing on young Gibbs and a currently unnamed drama following Tony DiNozzo, Ziva David and their daughter . The Tiva series is highly anticipated by those who’ve been dying to see the couple together again, and Michael Weatherly just shared Cote de Pablo’s sweet message for fans.

What Was Cote De Pablo’s Sweet Message For NCIS And Tiva Fans That Michael Weatherly Shared?

Not only was the late February news of the Tiva spinoff (which was given a 10 episode order and will debut for those with a Paramount+ subscription at some point in the not-too-distant future) quite welcome, but it was also a pretty huge shock. While Cote de Pablo had reprised her role for a few NCIS episodes in Season 17, and Michael Weatherly briefly made a surprise return for Ducky’s tribute episode recently, the two haven’t been on screen together as the bickering, bantering love birds since the beginning of Season 11.

Now that we know that there are mere months until Weatherly and de Pablo begin filming their new series, he’s taken to Instagram to share her sweet message for fans. Observe:

As she noted in the short clip, which was also in honor of the franchise’s 1,000th episode, it’s the “beloved fans” who made the original series so popular that not only is it still on the air 21 seasons later, but there have already been long-running spinoffs set in Los Angeles and New Orleans, with newer shows like NCIS: Sydney and Hawai’i also gaining popularity.

The actress also noted that she and the former Bull star couldn’t “wait to make you happy, yet again,” as they rejoin the NCIS canvas for their upcoming series, and truthfully, from what fans have been saying about this Tiva renaissance (Tivanissance?) online, it’s clear that they already have.

Their series promises to be an action-packed one, as Ziva and Tony will traverse Europe with their young daughter, Tali, as they’re forced to go on the run after DiNozzo’s security company suffers an attack. They’ll be attempting to “figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” and if that doesn’t sound like we’re going to get some amazing family moments and lots of the old-time banter that we loved to hear from Tiva, I don’t know what does. Plus, I know fans can’t wait to see how Tali fits into all this adventure.

Weatherly has already teased that de Pablo is supposedly set to make an appearance on the flagship show at some point before our…I mean, their, Tiva spinoff hits streaming, so we’ve got that potential event and all the updates about the new show to look forward to over the coming months.