Mike Flanagan’s Carrie TV Show Has Wrapped. See How He Celebrated

Mike Flanagan’s highly anticipated adaptation of Carrie has officially wrapped filming, and the horror maestro is clearly feeling the love. After months of buzz surrounding his upcoming page-to-screen adaptation of the Stephen King classic, Flanagan marked the moment with a blood-spattered memento. It was a great way for the horror maestro to signify the conclusion of the shoot, and the post is receiving love as well.

In a post shared to his official Instagram, Flanagan revealed that production on Carrie ended, calling it “one of the best experiences” of his career and praising the ensemble as one of the strongest casts he’s ever worked with. Alongside his message, Flanagan shared a photo (see below) of his director’s chair, covered in faux blood and signed by members of the cast, including what appear to be notes from the show’s stars and key creatives:

An official release date has yet to be announced for this latest King adaptation, but it's expected to land on streaming sometime in 2026 for anyone with a Prime Video subscription. The Midnight Mass creator has made a name for himself with adaptations of King’s work (Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and Life of Chuck). Of course, some of Mike Flanagan's best work also includes genre-defining, modern horror like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. He’s also built a loyal fanbase of his own, and they’ve been watching this latest project closely since it was first announced.

Fans are loving the behind-the-scenes look, based on the comment section. Here are some of the best comments, some even by horror royalty and Carrie's cast and crew, on the filmmaker’s wrap-up post:

“Congrats! 😍” – @ Barbaracrampton

“Congratulations!! Oh man I cannot wait! 🔥❤️” – @zachmerck

“The best.” – @ambermidthunder

“Ready for my Mike Flanagan, Matthew Lillard and Kate Siegel obsessions to be worse. 🤓😍” – @tbrslasher

“I'm so excited for this!!! The moment I found out you were in charge of this project, I instantly knew you were casting Samantha as Mrs, White. I love Midnight Mass and she's a big reason for that. She's a beast and the perfect choice for such a particular character. I cannot wait!” – @lucia_elizabeth94

Mike Flanagan’s Carrie is described as a “bold and timely reimagining” of Stephen King’s first novel (which is now over 50 years old) reworked into an eight-episode limited series. The synopsis teases a modern twist. In this show, after the sudden death of her father, Carrie White is thrust into public high school for the first time, where she faces vicious bullying and begins to uncover her telekinetic abilities. Summer H. Howell takes on the lead role, with Sloyan as Carrie’s fanatically devout mother and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle.

I have to say, Samantha Sloyan, unforgettable as the character Bev Keane in Midnight Mass, is particularly pitch-perfect casting for Margaret White. It’s one of those choices that just clicks.

The Ouija: Origin of Evil helmer wrote, produced, and directed parts of Carrie, working alongside longtime producing partner Trevor Macy and his usual creative circle. With Stephen King’s blessing and a fantastic cast that includes Kate Siegel, Amber Midthunder, Siena Agudong, and more, the show seems primed to deliver what Mike Flanagan does best, which is giving fans a fresh take on King fare that honors the original while carving out something entirely its own.

So don’t expect a carbon copy of Brian De Palma’s 1976 film or the forgettable 2013 remake. If his past work is any indication, Flanagan will give fans a version of Carrie that will dig deeper, finding fresh terror in familiar ground while building something entirely its own. And, now that it's officially wrapped, the prospect of the show hitting the small screen at some point feels all the more real.