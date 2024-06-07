Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Has A New Date, But I’m Not Convinced This Will Ever Happen

Everything in Hollywood is being delayed. Some of it is due to the labor strikes that deeply affected everyone’s production schedules. In the case of the celebrated boxing match between former champion Mike Tyson and formidable opponent Jake Paul, however, it’s the one-time The Hangover star’s health conditions that are causing schedule shifts. We have just learned that Netflix has rescheduled the Tyson-Paul fight for later this year, but honestly, I’m beginning to think this one might never get off the ground.

Netflix just revealed that the upcoming fight between “Iron” Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been rescheduled for Friday, November 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In addition to this anticipated face off, the event also will feature a rematch expected to make women’s boxing history, when Katie Taylor once again takes on Amanda Serrano.

Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said in the release:

Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season. … Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix.

This is as good a time as any to mention that Mike Tyson will be 58 years old if and when he steps into the ring opposite Jake Paul. And while I, personally, would never get into a boxing ring with Tyson (even a 58-year-old Tyson), its hard to ignore the fact that his ulcers already are interfering with the vaunted boxing match, and that the champ might not be able to live up to his end of the bargain .

Mike Tyson tried to cut this criticism off at the pass when he said in the release confirming the new date:

Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.

And that’s exactly what I’d expect Mike Tyson to say. I’m just not sure that I believe it anymore. Both of these guys are saying the right things leading up to the match. Neither is backing down. Jake Paul is paying Tyson the right amount of respect, and Tyson is issuing the warnings we’d expect to hear from a man who is used to being a force of nature in the boxing ring. We’d all love to see Tyson in his prime again.

But now that the fight has been postponed once due to Tyson’s health, I seriously have to question whether this is a good idea, or if all of the people stepping up and saying Jake Paul should NOT fight Tyson at 58 years of age have been right this entire time.