As Mike Tyson Prepares To Fight Jake Paul, His Former Opponent Dropped An F-Bomb While Giving The YouTuber Some Crucial Advice

Earlier this year, it was announced that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul would duke it out in the ring for a live streamed event that would be available to Netflix subscription holders. Plans changed, however, after 58-year-old Tyson suffered a medical emergency, and the bout was delayed from July to November 2024. Tyson seems to be doing well now, and the match is currently set to proceed as scheduled. Amid the hype surrounding the show, plenty of notable fighters have been weighing in on the proceedings, and former Tyson opponent Kevin McBride is the latest to do so. McBride emphatically dropped an F-bomb while giving 27-year-old YouTuber Paul some crucial advice.

Kevin McBride is a member of the select group of combatants who can say they’ve beaten Mike Tyson in the ring. So it’s fair to wonder just what kind of words of wisdom he has to offer Paul as he prepares to do battle with “Iron Mike” himself. McBride discussed the topic during a recent interview with Instant Casino (via The Mirror ). When discussing the advice he’d give to Jake Paul, the 51-year-old ex-Irish fighter immediately provided two major notes. And that’s when he dropped that aforementioned expletive, which he seemingly used to greatly emphasize his point:

Keep [your] fucking hands up and watch that he doesn't spit out his mouthpiece and if he does, tell the ref.

Back in 2005, Mike Tyson and Kevin McBride came to blows in a televised, six-round event, which ended with the latter fighter claiming victory. Believe it or not, Tyson retired after that fight, and his upcoming match with the social media maven will be his first professional match since then. As noted by The Mirror, Tyson used up too much energy throughout his and McBride’s event, allowing his opponent to get the upper hand. McBride went on to share more thoughts about what the Mainstream alum should do when he faces Tyson:

I'd warn Jake Paul to make sure Mike doesn't spit his mouthpiece out because if he does you never know what's going to happen. You don't know what Mike Tyson is going to do, he's a fearsome man. It takes balls to get in the ring with Tyson even in his fifties, whether you're a YouTuber or a fighter, it takes big balls, Tyson is no joke.

Shortly after the fight was announced, Jake Paul took to trolling his opponent – a move that may or may not have been all that wise. Tyson has also returned to his trash-talking ways, even sharing NSFW thoughts when seeking to intimidate his opponent. Of course, that’s not all the Hangover star has done to get fans amped up ahead of the big fight. Before suffering an ulcer flare up, Tyson shared a training video , which showed that he can more than still pack a punch. Needless to say, Paul may want to heed the advice he just received.

One can only speculate as to whether the Cleveland native will take what Kevin McBride said to heart. It may end up being invaluable when that bell finally rings months from now. I know that I’m eager to see whether the social media personality has what it takes to go toe to toe with a former World Heavyweight champion.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is set to stream live from AT&T Stadium on Netflix on November 15 as part of the 2024 TV schedule .