Millie Bobby Brown Used A Taylor Swift Lyric In Her Engagement Announcement, And The Popstar Loved The 'Lover' Reference

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi answered the question Taylor Swift poses in her song “Lover”: “Can we always be this close forever and ever?” by announcing their engagement yesterday. The two looked happier than ever, and ready to spend their life together as the actress took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of the two and her ring. Now, among the many congratulating Brown and Bongiovi on their engagement , Taylor Swift acknowledged the little nod to her romantic song and the exciting news, making it all the sweeter.

I have to admit, using a line from “Lover” is the perfect way to announce an engagement, especially if you’re a Swiftie. The line Brown picked is also fitting for the couple because they’ve been together for about three years. The actress used the lyric to compliment the lovely black and white photo, posting on Instagram :

I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It really feels like Brown couldn’t have picked out a better caption, and that’s in part thanks to Swift’s brilliant songwriting. She has the ability to write in a way that so many can relate to, and in this case, the lyrics fit the engaged couple’s moment perfectly. Now, the question becomes will the Stranger Things star and her fiancé be saying: “Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?” on their anniversaries?

Swift is known to give little nods of recognition to social media moments from time to time if her songs are used – for example, she literally does the viral “Bejeweled” dance in her concert – and this time was no different. Although, I’m not all that surprised that the singer already followed Brown on Instagram, considering the young actress has 63.1 million followers, and stars in one of the biggest shows of the last few years. I'd assume even Taylor Swift watches Stranger Things.

Along with the “Lover” singer, it felt like the entire internet was talking about Brown and Bongiovi’s engagement . Among the nearly 11 million people who liked the Enola Holmes star’s photo many A-list celebs added a heart to the post, including Florence Pugh, Blake Lively, Meghan Trainor and more. Other major stars like Sam Claflin, who played Brown’s brother in Enola Holmes, and Paris Hilton also posted their congratulations in the comments.

Overall, Brown’s engagement post was the sweetest thing ever, and the Swift reference was not only fitting but timely. Considering the “Lavender Haze” singer has multiple upcoming projects , and has embarked on a massive world tour that features many songs from Lover, she’s top of mind for many people, Millie Bobby Brown included. Making her lyrics the perfect fit for the Enola Holmes star announcement.