'In A Galaxy Far, Far Away': Millie Bobby Brown's Latest Beach Vacay Pics Are Giving Star Wars (And Spawning Some Fun Fan Reactions)

While Millie Bobby Brown may not actually be in a galaxy far, far away, her latest vacation post does give the illusion of a Star Wars vibey holiday. Now, the cool outfits and natural habitats that surround her, her husband Jake Bongiovi and the sweet little one have left some fans getting creative in the comment section, making the force pulling us toward this fun Star Wars call out even more fun.

As many of us MBB fans continue waiting for the announcement of the Stranger Things Season 5 release date on Netflix's 2025 schedule, her IG posts have become a great placeholder. The Enola Holmes star’s Instagram post showcased some highlights of her generally casual beachy trip, but she kicked off the photo dump with an out-of-this-world fit to go out in. The 20-year-old captioned the collection, ‘in a galaxy far, far away,’ check it out for yourself:

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

Again, that stunning off-the-shoulder Matrix-esque top paired with the cool sunglasses set the tone for the photos to follow. It makes you want to believe that she’s going to show up in some Star Wars franchise but as of right now, there are no upcoming Millie Bobby Brown projects that involve Jedis or Ewoks. As for the rest of the pictures, they look relaxing, fun and easy breezy–like any vacation should be.

Also, notably, sometimes the Damsel star’s comment section can be bold, like when some were saying she looked old, she wasted no time clapping back at the judging ageist commenters . However, thankfully, in this case, the comments were only fun, complimentary sentiments that circled back to the space-themed caption:

Queen of the entire galaxy❤️👑🌌- cechun_ladas

You hinting at Star Wars or something?👀😏- jonnaynapalm007

Queen and Mother Ship has returned!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻- marvinalexishernandez0

In this galaxy Your a Milli-on miles away. Love you both, have fun stay safe! Cheers!! - justinmatthewlewis

The Mother Ship has returned 🙌- larsenthompson

Honestly, this whole post and fan reactions make me want to see her in some galaxy far, far away!

She’s already proved she’s capable of leading a show as a kid with special powers, and it’s not too far away from Jedi material, in my opinion. And while Star Wars might not be in her future, thankfully, it doesn’t seem like the Godzilla vs. Kong alum isn’t straying from the sci-fi and adventure anytime soon. That's because we can expect to see her in the upcoming and anticipated Russo Brother-directed movie, The Electric State, which seems to be full of larger-than-life action, comedy and thrills. Oh, and Stranger Things Season 5 comes out this year too. So, there's a lot of sci-fi coming our way from Millie Bobby Brown very soon!

Beyond her upcoming projects, Brown was one of many Stranger Things cast members paying a tearful tribute as they wrapped Season 5 at the end of last year. Although the Florence By Mills owner said goodbye to the Netflix Original blockbuster series, she also shared some BTS of the Brown-Bongiovi wedding around the same time to pay homage to the new chapter of life she's entering.

Needless to say, Millie Bobby Brown heading off to far and distant lands for a little R and R makes complete sense. The fact that it happened to be a little Star Wars-themed makes the whole vacation seemingly a little more fun, at least for fans like me.