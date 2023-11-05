More Yellowstone Spinoffs Are On The Way, But Paramount+ Is Canceling A Western

It’s more than a foregone conclusion that Paramount is firmly in the Yellowstone business, as Taylor Sheridan’s drama franchise just keeps expanding. It was confirmed this past week that the flagship series’ final episodes will officially air around this time next year. When it’s done, fans won’t be left wanting either, as the network also ordered two additional spinoffs that are tentatively titled 1944 and 2024. Westerns certainly are all the rage at this entertainment company right now but, ironically, Paramount+ just canceled an entry in that genre – Joe Pickett.

News of the series’ demise after only two seasons on the streaming service was verified by Variety . The show was notably under the Spectrum Originals production banner, which shut down in August 2022. That imprint was overseen by Charter Communications but, despite that creative stake, the streaming rights to the series will remain with P+ for the time being. Considering the state of the production company that backed the series, one has to wonder just how much longer the show will be available on its current platform, especially since the streamer has been cutting shows as of late.

Based on the characters created by novelist C.J. Box, Joe Pickett centered on the titular character, who worked as a game warden in Wyoming. Throughout the course of the show, Pickett, his family and others in his orbit navigate the goings-on of their small town and its relationship to the scenery and wildlife that surround it. The lead role was played by Michael Dorman, while Julianna Guill, Mustafa Speaks, Sharon Lawrence, Skywalker Hughes, Kamryn Pilva and David Alan Grier were among the other cast members. Upon its debut in 2022, the show received mostly positive reviews and could’ve arguably been considered one of the best original shows to stream on Paramount+ . That positive reception extended into the second season, which concluded in July 2023.

The western series is just one of a few shows that have been taken to the chopping block during the past several months. P+ canceled a whopping four shows this past summer: Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, The Game and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. And just the other week, the company pulled the plug on two one-season shows – Kiefer Sutherland’s Rabbit Hole and the Fatal Attraction revamp. Some of the aforementioned shows have been removed from the service as well. Needless to say, there are definitely some changes being made but, still, not every franchise has been affected.

Yellowstone is definitely still thriving, as the parent show – which airs on the streamer’s sister network – is still available for Paramount+ subscribers . The streamer is also still home to the since-ended miniseries 1883 as well as (the renewed) 1923, which – like the former production – is also a prequel to the flagship series. And in addition to 1944 and 2024, another offshoot called 6666, which will be set in the present day, is also in the works. There’s certainly a lot of content on this front, and fans have all the thoughts about Taylor Sheridan’s expansive IP .

Despite the glut of western fare though, fans of Joe Pickett are still sure to be disappointed that the series has ridden off into the sunset. One also can’t help but ponder whether the series will continue to be available on the streaming service for much longer given the dissolution of Spectrum Originals. There is another option for genre devotees in the new show Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Still, let’s hope that as time goes on, Taylor Sheridan’s shows don't become the company’s only source of cowboy-esque entertainment.