13 Movies Like Terrifier (And Its Sequels) And How To Watch Them

The slasher movie genre is still alive and kicking, with a good deal of credit given to the success of the Terrifier franchise. Writer and director Damien Leone's 2017 original became a modest cult favorite but 2022's Terrifier 2 made its sadistic harlequin, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), one of the scariest horror movie villains of the modern day, if not all time.

Blood is hitting the screen again with the upcoming 2024 movie release of Terrifier 3, which also stars Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw. The upcoming horror movie is likely going to get fans of these creepy clown movies in the mood for more of the most viscerally brutal B-movies imaginable. The following recommendations for great horror movies like Terrifier and its sequels might satisfy your bloodlust.

All Hallows’ Eve (2013)

Director: Damien Leone

Starring: Mike Gianelli, Katie Maguire

What it’s about: A trick-or-treater brings home a mysterious VHS tape containing a trio of increasingly strange and horrifying stories.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: Before the Terrifier movies made him an icon, our true introduction to Art the Clown (then played by Mike Gianelli) was the underrated anthology horror movie, All Hallows' Eve, in which he serves as the connective tissue for each segment.

Hell Fest (2018)

Director: Gregory Plotkin

Starring: Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards

What it’s about: A group of young friends go to a horror-themed event unaware that true terror awaits them there.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: The first two Terrifier movies involve young partiers whose Halloween celebrations are ruined by a mysterious killer, which is also the plot of Hell Fest, which features a cameo by horror movie icon Tony Todd.

Haunt (2019)

Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Starring: Katie Stevens, Will Brittain

What it’s about: A group of friends find an extreme haunted house attraction that proves to be a little too real.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: From the writers of A Quiet Place, Haunt is another grisly thriller pitting Halloween partiers in a fight for their lives that may lack the intense gore of Terrifier but makes up for it in captivating suspense.

Wrong Turn (2003)

Director: Rob Schmidt

Starring: Eliza Dushku, Desmond Harrington

What it’s about: A car accident leaves six people stuck in the middle of a wood, which proves to be only the start of their problems.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: While the original Terrifier sees our protagonists stranded in a part of the city where Art lurks, the unapologetically gruesome Wrong Turn strands its characters far away from civilization, where grotesque, cannibalistic assailants lurk.

Halloween II (1981)

Director: Rick Rosenthal

Starring: Donald Pleasance, Jamie Lee Curtis

What it’s about: Moments after terrorizing her, Michael Myers follows Laurie Strode to a hospital to continue his killing streak.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: In Terrifier 2, modern final girl icon Sienna Shaw discovers she has a strange connection to Art the Clown, similar to how Laurie discovers she is related to Michael Myers in Halloween II – the first follow-up to John Carpenter's seminal slasher classic.

The Collector (2009)

Director: Marcus Dunstan

Starring: Josh Stewart, Andrea Roth

What it’s about: A thief-turned-handyman trying to make a score at his new client's home discovers someone has broken in first and turned the house into a maze of terror.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: Like Terrifier's Art, the titular villain of The Collector is silent but oh so deadly, inventing some creative kills with his homemade traps.

Laid To Rest (2009)

Director: Robert Hall

Starring: Bobbi Sue Luther, Kevin Gage

What it’s about: A young amnesiac woman must band together with other strangers in a fight against a masked killer.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: At one time, the original Terrifier was a relatively overlooked slasher gem admired in the horror community for its visceral kills, much like Laid to Rest, which saw its central antagonist, ChromeSkull, return for more carnage.

In A Violent Nature (2024)

Director: Chris Nash

Starring: Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic

What it’s about: After a locket keeping his soul at rest is stolen from where he lays, Johnny is resurrected and hell-bent on retrieving it no matter who gets in his way.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: While boasting a slower pace than Terrifier, In a Violent Nature (also available with a Shudder subscription) is a slasher uniquely told from the point of view of a silent killer who delivers some kills that give Art a run for his money.

Wolf Creek (2005)

Director: Greg McLean

Starring: John Jarratt, Nathan Phillips

What it’s about: Three friends traveling through Australia are taken captive by a crazed pig hunter.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: While Mick Taylor is certainly more talkative than Art, the main antagonist of the Australian horror movie classic, Wolf Creek, has a lot in common with the clown, as he also boasts egregiously sadistic characteristics without any discernible cause.

Inside (2007)

Director: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury

Starring: Alysson Paradis, Béatrice Dalle

What it’s about: The home of an expectant mother grieving her husband's death is invaded by a strange woman who wants claim her unborn baby as her own.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: Like Terrifier 3, the French import, Inside, is a Christmas horror movie that pulls absolutely zero punches when delivering shockingly brutal and and blood-soaked violence.

The Saw Movies (2004-Present)

Director: James Wan, Darren Lynn Bousman, David Hackl, Kevin Greutert, Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith

What it’s about: Kidnapped people find themselves forced to partake in life-threatening challenges.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: While not a slasher like Terrifier, the Saw movies are known for their extreme gore and central antagonist who hides behind a clownish visage.

Dead Alive (1992)

Director: Peter Jackson

Starring: Timothy Balme, Diana Peñalver

What it’s about: A New Zealander's mother contracts a strange virus from a Sumatran rat-monkey bite, which turns locals into ravenous monsters as it spreads.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: While also not a slasher, Peter Jackson's funny zombie movie classic, Dead Alive (also known as Braindead) is an insane gorefest that Terrifier fans will eat right up.

Stitches (2012)

Director: Conor McMahon

Starring: Ross Noble, Tommy Knight

What it’s about: Mysteriously resurrected from the dead, a birthday clown seeks revenge on those who caused his death when they were children.

Why it is a great movie to check out if you like the Terrifier movies: In case you are looking for another slasher with a clownish antagonist that is a bit lighter in tone than Terrifier, the underrated Irish thriller Stitches might be the great horror-comedy movie you are looking.

If the Terrifier movie do not terrify you like other horror fans, maybe these will do the trick.