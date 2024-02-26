Netflix’s Beef Is Reportedly Returning For Season 2, And Jake Gyllenhaal And A+ Co-Stars May Be Joining The Show

Beef made a serious splash after it became available for Netflix subscribers in the spring of 2023. Not only did the dark dramedy series become a trending title on the platform but it also received considerable acclaim from critics and general audiences alike. Over the past several months, there’s been much speculation regarding whether a second season might be produced – after the show was promoted as a limited series. Well, if a new report is to be believed, that designation no longer sticks. It would seem that the show is returning for a second season, and Jake Gyllenhaal might be joining the production alongside some A+ co-stars.

News of the show’s supposed return comes by way of Deadline’s The Dish, which provided some interesting casting details that should be taken with a grain of salt at this point. In addition to Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaney are reportedly being eyed for the new episodes. The trade notes that, as of this writing, no deals have been signed and that the stars are only in talks.

Per the news outlet, a significant amount of work has already been done on the upcoming installments. Sources say that scripts have been written and that they either have been turned in or will be submitted to both Netflix and A24 very soon. When it comes to Season 2’s story, it’s said that it’ll focus on two feuding couples. That’ll mark a bit of a departure from the story that enthralled viewers nearly a year ago.

The first season starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two unhappy people who engage in a heated feud following a road rage encounter. As a whole, the humorous and heartbreaking story examined feelings of hopelessness and depression and how they intersect within certain cultural norms. The Lee Sung Jin-created show not only earned rave reviews, but it also garnered various accolades, winning eight 2023 Primetime Emmy awards.

Beef’s ending is fairly definitive, which seemingly gave the impression that it would remain a limited series, a category it competed under during this past awards season. But, by August 2023, Lee Sung Jin – who also goes by Sonny Lee – suggested that he was willing to bring back Ali Wong and Steven Yeun for more episodes. After the show took home its Emmys, the EP shared even more thoughts on a second season, suggesting that it could become an anthology series. So, based on this latest report, it would seem that’s where we’re headed.

As a fan of the series, I’ve had mixed feelings about another batch of episodes. However, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t intrigued by the notion of the aforementioned stars joining the fray. It goes without saying that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway (an Academy Award winner) are skilled actors, who’ve already played an entertaining couple in the 2010 rom-com Love & Other Drugs.

Meanwhile, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaney have been on the come-up this awards season. Though he’s greatly been known for his work on The CW’s Riverdale, Melton showed off his sharp dramatic chops in Netflix’s acclaimed drama May December. Spaney, on the other hand, caught the public’s attention with her turn as Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and will next appear in Alex Garland’s Civil War, which is an A24 production like Beef.

So, even though I’m still conflicted about whether more episodes are truly necessary, I’ll surely be watching if this all comes to fruition. I’m curious as to how development progresses and whether Netflix might soon confirm the news of a season headlined by Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and co.

The first season of Beef is still available to stream on Netflix now, and those looking for new shows to watch can check the 2024 TV schedule for options.