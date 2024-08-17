I'm Not Surprised Netflix Canceled Another Show, But At Least It Lasted More Than One Season

Netflix’s best shows offer subscribers plenty of entertainment though, unfortunately, some series arguably don’t stay around as long as they could. By now, it’s no secret that the streamer has a habit of canceling shows swiftly, typically after one or two seasons. Because of the moves the company has made over the past year, several of its originals are now on the list of shows that are canceled or ending in 2024 . Now, it would seem that the ax has officially come down on yet another series. This cancellation honestly isn't too surprising, though at least the show lasted more than one season.

Buying Beverly Hills – one of the many original reality TV shows available to Netflix subscription holders – has been canceled after two seasons. This news comes by way of Deadline and arrives months after the premiere of the show’s second season. As is typically the case with these kinds of cancellations, the streamer didn’t release an official statement on the exact reason for the decision. However, sources told the trade that the move had to do with how the viewership numbers stacked up to the production costs.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Somewhat similar to the franchise launched by Selling Sunset in 2019, Buying Beverly Hills focused on the employees of The Agency, a high-end real estate brokerage firm. The lead of the cast was Mauricio Umansky – the co-founder and CEO of the organization. Before landing his own show, Umansky earned notoriety for his appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which showed his marriage to (now-estranged wife) Kyle Richards. BBH premiered in 2022 and ultimately returned for its second (and final) season in March 2024.

Considering how frequently shows are cut from Netflix, it really isn’t much of a surprise that another one has bitten the dust. Plus, as mentioned, the service also has Selling Sunset as well as its spinoffs, and there are a few other real estate-centric shows on the platform as well. So, needless to say, viewers won’t be left wanting when it comes to that genre of entertainment. This may surely still be a crushing blow for those who are fans of the recently canceled series. But, as I mentioned earlier, they should be grateful, given that a number of shows aren’t so fortunate.

The past several years have seen Netflix drop more than a few of its originals after just a single season. Just this past March, freshman series The Brothers Sun was axed after one season, marking an under-the-radar cancellation that had me shook. Some may also remember the drama series 1899 getting sacked after a single season. And, around that same time, the plug was pulled on Inside Job after it was renewed . Other 2023 originals from the streamer that were axed after one season include Agent Elvis, Lockwood & Co. and Obliterated.

Other streamers have become known for initiating swift cancellations as well. In March, Hulu canceled Death and Other Details after one batch of episodes. Max (one of the best streaming services ) also canned the one-season show The Girls on the Bus. Just weeks ago, Disney+ canceled Renegade Nell , marking another major instance of this programming trend. Needless to say, audiences have lost quite a few series in such a fixed period of time.

But, getting back to Netflix, there’s a firm chance that some of its other original series could end up on the cutting board before the year is out. It’s an unfortunate prospect but one that’s also inevitable in the streaming business. We’ll just have to wait and see what other titles might be cut and if they happen to have more than one season under their belts like Buying Beverly Hills did.

