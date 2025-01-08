Netflix’s Carry-On Just Hit A Major Milestone On The Streamer, So Is A Sequel In The Cards? The Director And A Producer Weighed In

As we reflect on the titles that debuted on Netflix in 2024, Carry-On continues to keep people talking. Despite being a pretty self-contained action thriller, the film’s continued success on streaming has prompted tons of questions about whether or not a follow-up could be in the cards. Now, its director and a producer have weighed in on that possibility. Their comments also arrive as the film hit a massive milestone on the streaming service.

Previously, Taron Edgerton shared Carry-On sequel thoughts that seemed optimistic, but a bit uncertain. Director Jaume Collet-Serra and producer Dylan Clark addressed while speaking with Variety amid the movie's new achievement. The Christmas flavored blockbuster is now one of the five most viewed Netflix movie titles of all time, and that fact alone feels like it’d be enough pressure to jump right back in. However, the director of such previously sequel-ready flicks as Jungle Cruise and Black Adam, responded to this calling as follows:

We don’t have any plans for a sequel. But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel, and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original, maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.

For the most part, Jaume Collet-Serra’s filmography is made up of similar one-shot concepts that entertain in an industry that loves a potential cinematic universe. Save for Orphan, a franchise that's continued without its original director on deck, and the Disney/DC pictures previously mentioned, Collet-Serra seems content with reteaming with collaborators more than ideas.

Which honestly, isn’t a bad outlook to have, especially when that becomes the ticket to working with folks like Dwayne Johnson and Liam Neeson repeatedly. As for Carry-On producer Dylan Clark, his outlook on another round of TSA-centric mayhem is roughly the same.

That being said, Clark -- the producing powerhouse who’s known to team up with director Matt Reeves on The Batman and other flicks -- did have something unique to share. Here are his thoughts on which potential break out character could carry this franchise’s torch:

There are no plans, but it’s fun to quietly talk about these things. These characters are great. Look at Danielle Deadwyler’s character, [detective Elena Cole], you can see a world in which there’s a movie about her.

Honestly, the character of Elena Cole probably would be the best window into more adventures in the Carry-On universe. Poor Ethan Kopek has already had quite a bit of action for one lifetime, and that movie’s ending puts him in a position where you kind of don’t want to see him in that sort of danger again. Although that final reveal did give Egerton's hero a new job title that would seem to negate that concern.

Not to mention, Detective Cole did have a stand-out moment that’s earned her a beefier story; as her “Last Christmas” fight scene already has me wondering what actress Danielle Deadwyler would do if made the lead character. So whether Taron Egerton is up to become Ms. Deadwyler's on-screen partner, or if we see more of an anthological approach at work, there's plenty of room for discussion.

Uncertainty abounds, despite the fact that Netflix execs and creatives alike are probably ready for informal pitch sessions on Carry-On 2 to take place. However, as things currently stand, that’s not something that’s been acknowledged publicly. Should that come to pass, let’s hope that the flight attendant commentary on the movie is factored in; provided this hypothetical sequel is still connected to the friendly skies.

If you want to form your own opinion on Taron Edgerton’s really bad day at LAX, the current streaming sensation can be still streamed through your nearest Netflix subscription portal. And, while you’re at it, take a look at the 2025 Netflix movies and TV show release dates, as there’s a wide world of options heading our way in this new year.