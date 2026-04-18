Netflix Was Filming Its One Direction Doc When Things Spiraled, Louis Tomlinson's Dead Mom Got Brought Up, And A Punch Went Down
“Netflix had thought they’d hit the jackpot..."
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All the Directioners who’ve been missing their favorite boy band found some excitement back in October when it was announced that Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik would be teaming up for a documentary series for those with a Netflix subscription. Sadly, a new report has indicated that the project has been canceled by the streamer after a physical altercation occurred between the two One Direction members on set.
The On-Set Incident That Allegedly Led To One Direction Doc Taking A Turn
Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were apparently filming the road-trip style three-part series six months ago on location when Malik allegedly “started acting up and mouthing off.” Somehow, this led to him bringing up Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who died of Leukemia back in 2016. In the singers’ fit of anger, Malik reportedly “attacked” Tomlinson with a punch “straight in the face.” As The Sun report added:
Apparently, since the incident, Malik and Tomlinson haven’t been able to patch things up, and Netflix decided to axe the show. The reported decision is a blow to Netflix since the series allegedly “cost millions to make” after the streamer thought “they’d hit the jackpot” by getting two One Direction members to star together.Article continues below
Commenting on what allegedly caused this, the source claimed:
After the incident, which took place in Wyoming, Louis Tomlinson went back home to the UK after getting medical attention for his injury, and Zayn Malik retreated to his farm in Pennsylvania. Netflix had hoped the pair would settle things and they’d get to pick up where they left off, but last month, the plug was allegedly pulled on the show.
Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik Have A History Of Turmoil
The two One Direction members used to have a beef that allegedly started back in 2015 when Tomlinson mocked a photo of Malik and his bandmate responded by saying “remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine?” and continued with a series of other small incidents here and there between them, including Tomlinson getting upset that Malik didn’t come to his first solo performance on The X-Factor finale when he had previously promised to.
Between the loss of Liam Payne in 2024 and Louis Tomlinson showing up to one of Zayn Malik's shows in 2025 (via Instagram), fans thought they may have been in a better place. But the incident perhaps proves that these two still have some old wounds to heal before they can be friends again.
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The report is a bummer, but Directioners can look forward to Harry Styles touring after a hiatus, along with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson all on tour separately with each of their own solo music throughout the year.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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