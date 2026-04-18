Netflix Was Filming Its One Direction Doc When Things Spiraled, Louis Tomlinson's Dead Mom Got Brought Up, And A Punch Went Down

All the Directioners who’ve been missing their favorite boy band found some excitement back in October when it was announced that Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik would be teaming up for a documentary series for those with a Netflix subscription. Sadly, a new report has indicated that the project has been canceled by the streamer after a physical altercation occurred between the two One Direction members on set.

The On-Set Incident That Allegedly Led To One Direction Doc Taking A Turn

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were apparently filming the road-trip style three-part series six months ago on location when Malik allegedly “started acting up and mouthing off.” Somehow, this led to him bringing up Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who died of Leukemia back in 2016. In the singers’ fit of anger, Malik reportedly “attacked” Tomlinson with a punch “straight in the face.” As The Sun report added:

Louis was stunned and in shock. Zayn was wearing rings so it cut his head. It happened outside in front of so many people.

Apparently, since the incident, Malik and Tomlinson haven’t been able to patch things up, and Netflix decided to axe the show. The reported decision is a blow to Netflix since the series allegedly “cost millions to make” after the streamer thought “they’d hit the jackpot” by getting two One Direction members to star together.

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Commenting on what allegedly caused this, the source claimed:

What clearly hurt Louis the most was Zayn’s comment about his mother. Zayn knew how much Johannah means to Louis and his family. It made Louis so upset, it was clear there was no way he would ever return to filming with Zayn.

After the incident, which took place in Wyoming, Louis Tomlinson went back home to the UK after getting medical attention for his injury, and Zayn Malik retreated to his farm in Pennsylvania. Netflix had hoped the pair would settle things and they’d get to pick up where they left off, but last month, the plug was allegedly pulled on the show.

(Image credit: BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited/Republic Records)

Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik Have A History Of Turmoil

The two One Direction members used to have a beef that allegedly started back in 2015 when Tomlinson mocked a photo of Malik and his bandmate responded by saying “remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine?” and continued with a series of other small incidents here and there between them, including Tomlinson getting upset that Malik didn’t come to his first solo performance on The X-Factor finale when he had previously promised to.

Between the loss of Liam Payne in 2024 and Louis Tomlinson showing up to one of Zayn Malik's shows in 2025 (via Instagram), fans thought they may have been in a better place. But the incident perhaps proves that these two still have some old wounds to heal before they can be friends again.

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The report is a bummer, but Directioners can look forward to Harry Styles touring after a hiatus, along with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson all on tour separately with each of their own solo music throughout the year.