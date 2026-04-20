Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Drama Captured The Internet's Attention. Why Meghan Trainor Talked To Her About Being A 'Bad Mom Friend’
The singer speaks out!
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Earlier this year the Internet became obsessed with Ashley Tisdale’s “toxic” mom group drama, and it’s easy to see why — it was petty, it was relatable, and it involved several celebrities. Hilary Duff was suspected of being a key target of the High School Musical alum’s essay in The Cut, but Meghan Trainor’s name also got dropped in all the brouhaha. Now, the “All About That Bass” singer has spoken out about her recent conversation with Tisdale and why Trainor called herself a “bad mom friend.”
In January, Ashley Tisdale penned an article titled “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group,” and while she didn’t name names, there was plenty of evidence showing her on trips, etc., with other moms like Mandy Moore, Haylie Duff and sister Hilary, so fans were pretty sure they knew which group she meant. Meghan Trainor had been in that group, too, but she said by the time the drama went down, she wasn’t anymore. She explained to US Weekly:
Meghan Trainor may not be involved with the mom group anymore, but it doesn’t sound like there’s any bad blood there at all. It seems perfectly understandable that between a busy career and three kids under 5, Trainor couldn’t find time to be active in the group chat or attend the other events.
So apparently she was caught off-guard when all the Ashley Tisdale drama started. She continued:
Apparently fans thought that because Meghan Trainor wasn’t seen around the other women in the group, many assumed she’d been the so-called “toxic” member. Even RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff got involved!
Meghan Trainor didn’t care, though, and even posted a TikTok to that effect, set to her song "Still Don’t Care.” For the record, the singer has spoken to Ashley Tisdale and said she wants only the best for the former Disney star and the other moms:
It’s true, we do need something to talk about, and if that can be some easily digestible, petty drama involving actresses we grew up with, even better.
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Meghan Trainor’s seventh studio album, Toy With Me, drops Friday, April 24.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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