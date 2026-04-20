Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic' Mom Drama Captured The Internet's Attention. Why Meghan Trainor Talked To Her About Being A 'Bad Mom Friend’

Earlier this year the Internet became obsessed with Ashley Tisdale’s “toxic” mom group drama, and it’s easy to see why — it was petty, it was relatable, and it involved several celebrities. Hilary Duff was suspected of being a key target of the High School Musical alum’s essay in The Cut, but Meghan Trainor’s name also got dropped in all the brouhaha. Now, the “All About That Bass” singer has spoken out about her recent conversation with Tisdale and why Trainor called herself a “bad mom friend.”

In January, Ashley Tisdale penned an article titled “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group,” and while she didn’t name names, there was plenty of evidence showing her on trips, etc., with other moms like Mandy Moore, Haylie Duff and sister Hilary, so fans were pretty sure they knew which group she meant. Meghan Trainor had been in that group, too, but she said by the time the drama went down, she wasn’t anymore. She explained to US Weekly:

I was a bad mom friend. I never went. They had so many events; they were awesome and always there for each other. There was a group chat, but eventually they started a group chat without me because I wasn’t there… and that was totally fine. I didn’t feel bad. The last time I saw them was like a year ago, and I brought them to dinner and paid for it because I was like, ‘I’m so sorry that I’m just not present…’

Meghan Trainor may not be involved with the mom group anymore, but it doesn’t sound like there’s any bad blood there at all. It seems perfectly understandable that between a busy career and three kids under 5, Trainor couldn’t find time to be active in the group chat or attend the other events.

So apparently she was caught off-guard when all the Ashley Tisdale drama started. She continued:

And then that [story] popped up, and I was like, ‘What?!?’ I saw my face everywhere, and wait a second, I’m not even there… I saw a TikTok where they were like, ‘Well, everyone hates Meghan Trainor right now, so I bet she’s the mean one.’ And I was like, ‘Don’t worry, guys.’ But some moms in that group don’t want to be famous and never wanted attention. It was really hard for a lot of moms, and I felt so bad.

Apparently fans thought that because Meghan Trainor wasn’t seen around the other women in the group, many assumed she’d been the so-called “toxic” member. Even RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff got involved!

Meghan Trainor didn’t care, though, and even posted a TikTok to that effect, set to her song "Still Don’t Care.” For the record, the singer has spoken to Ashley Tisdale and said she wants only the best for the former Disney star and the other moms:

I felt bad for Ashley, that she was ever that sad. I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion. I don’t really know what happened, but I wish them all the best. I texted all of them. Ashley texted me, ‘I’m sorry, your name got dragged in.’ And I was like, ‘It’s all right, girl. The world’s a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about.’

It’s true, we do need something to talk about, and if that can be some easily digestible, petty drama involving actresses we grew up with, even better.

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Meghan Trainor’s seventh studio album, Toy With Me, drops Friday, April 24.