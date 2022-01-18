As Her Netflix Show Was Cancelled, Paris Hilton Was Already Busy Promoting Her Other Streaming Series

In the realm of reality TV and celebrity socialites, there are few people busier than Paris Hilton. The starlet still has her public engagements and handles hosting duties for her podcast, This is Paris. She also just tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum back in November 2021. And if that weren’t enough, she entered the world of streaming through her Netflix cooking show, Cooking with Paris. The series, however, was just confirmed to be cancelled by the streamer, yet the star was preoccupied with other things when the news broke. In fact, when the news was reported, she was busy promoting her other streaming series.

Cooking with Paris aired only one six-episode season before being cancelled by Netflix. The series highlighted the titular host’s love for the culinary arts while also showing the pitfalls that come with her kitchen-oriented endeavors. The show also featured a number of her famous friends like Kim Kardashian , Demi Lovato and Saweetie. Despite this, the show was barely able to crack the streamer’s Top 10 trending list following its debut in August, as mentioned by Deadline . While Paris Hilton is likely sorry to see the show go, her social media accounts show that she’s been making attempts to bump up the other show she currently has at the moment, Paris in Love. Check out one of her most recent Instagram posts:

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) A photo posted by on

Paris in Love chronicles how Paris Hilton and Carter Reum planned their dream wedding. The series, which premiered back in November, has covered a wide range of events in the couple’s road to the altar, including engagement and bachelorette parties as well as intimate outings with friends and family. And speaking of the latter, other Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy (who appears set to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ) are also featured prominently.

The reality TV veteran ( who still gets plenty of offers ) seems quite proud of the show, so much so that she’s also promoting it on Twitter. On the same day, she posted the same clip to her account, and fans seem to be taking notice. But what seemed to really catch their attention was a post that included a few snapshots from her honeymoon, which are also a nice way to create buzz for upcoming episodes. Check out the post for yourself down below:

Feels like I stepped into a movie scene🏝🌤… Riding beautiful horses with my love 👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏻 in Paradise 🏝☀️🐴 #HoneymoonHiltonReum pic.twitter.com/6OMpA4XE5CJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum were ultimately married on November 11, 2021, in what turned out to be an elaborate ceremony. The first phase of the celebration took place at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air mansion and was attended by a number of high-profile celebrities. Things later moved to the Santa Monica Pier, where guests were treated to a carnival-themed party . Just hearing about it would be enough to get some excited, and fans will surely be pumped to see it actually play out on the show.

If there’s one thing that can be said about Paris Hilton, it’s that she doesn’t let any grass grow under her feet. She’s a woman of action and has no problem keeping herself busy. Cooking with Paris’ cancellation may be disappointing for some fans but, with her go-getter attitude, I’m sure she’ll have something else to add to her small-screen repertoire.