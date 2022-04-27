Young Sheldon Just Gave One Star Great News For Season 6, Which Probably Means Big Things For Georgie

The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon is currently in its fifth season on CBS, but there's already some big news for one actor for the upcoming sixth season. Young & Hungry alum Emily Osment has been promoted to series regular for Season 6, meaning big things are in store for Georgie Cooper.

According to TVLine, Emily Osment’s Mandy McAllister will be getting a lot more screen time in Season 6 of Young Sheldon. The character was first introduced earlier in Season 5 as a love interest for Georgie, despite an age gap between the two (which they both lied about). In recent episodes, it was revealed that Georgie got Mandy pregnant, and now with her sticking around, fans will be seeing the two start a new family together.

Mandy and Georgie discovered their 12-year age gap when they both finally came clean, though, for Georgie, it was a little later. As in, he didn't tell her the truth until after they slept together. While Mandy didn’t want anything to do with him again, she is carrying his baby. And the Cooper family is making sure to be there for the both of them.

While the shocking storyline could be the beginning of Georgie’s failed relationship history, Young Sheldon co-creator Steve Molaro recently revealed that when it comes to storylines, they will do “what’s best for the series,” even if it means changing some small things that are canon in The Big Bang Theory. It will be interesting to see where this storyline takes us, especially now that Emily Osment is coming on full time.

Emily Osment previously starred on Netflix’s comedy Pretty Smart, the short-lived Fox drama Almost Family, Freeform’s Young & Hungry, and of course, Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, among other projects. Her role on Young Sheldon is getting bigger, and seeing how it will all play out in the upcoming season will be something to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Young Sheldon hit 100 episodes not too long ago, and star Iain Armitage was feeling pretty nostalgic over the surreal landmark. The show was one of multiple CBS series to hit episode milestones this season, along with S.W.A.T.’s 100th, which aired not long after, Blue Bloods’ 250th, and NCIS: LA’s upcoming 300th.

There are still three episodes left of Young Sheldon’s fifth season, and now that the secret is out that Georgie and Mandy have a mini Cooper on the way, things will only get more serious from here on out. In The Big Bang Theory, Georgie didn’t have the best life in the present, so this could be the start of seeing that downfall.

New episodes of Young Sheldon air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.