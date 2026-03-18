Critics Have Mixed Opinions Of Imperfect Women, But There’s One Thing They Agree On
Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star in new psychological thriller.
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There are so many good book-to-screen adaptations to check out, from Nicole Kidman’s Scarpetta to the upcoming Ryan Gosling space adventure Project Hail Mary, and the upcoming Apple TV series Imperfect Women may be another you want to add to your watchlist. Critics have seen the eight-episode miniseries, which is based on the Araminta Hall novel of the same name. While opinions of the series are varied, they all seem to agree the performances are the best part.
Imperfect Women (streaming with an Apple TV subscription) features an impressive cast, with Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington starring as longtime friends Mary and Eleanor, who become suspects when Kate Mara’s Nancy — the third member of their trio — is murdered. Leila Latif of AV Club gives the movie a B+, writing that it’s refreshing to see the relationship of these complicated women explored with little concern for making them more “likeable.” Latif says:
Dave Nemetz of TVLine gives it a B, writing that while it doesn’t break any new narrative ground, Imperfect Women does spend as much time examining the grief brought on by Nancy’s death as it does trying to solve the mystery. Nemetz’s review continues:Article continues below
Sherin Nicole of RogerEbert rates it 2 out of 4 stars, saying it hits all the notes of a “salacious confessional,” like hidden desires, envy and guilt, mostly with tepid results. It’s the performances that save the series, though, Nicole says:
Daniel Fienberg of THR calls the series “maddeningly generic,” and struggles to call it a “new” Apple series because of how little about it is actually “new.” It’s not the worst in the overextended genre of wealthy woman murder mysteries, though, Fienberg says, explaining:
Carly Lane of Collider is similarly nonplussed, awarding the series 5 out of 10. All credit goes to Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara for keeping the series afloat, Lane says, writing:
Whether the critics loved Imperfect Women or thought it was just OK, every review I read gave credit to the leading trio. If this is a genre you’re a fan of, or you just appreciate the work of these actresses, the first two episodes of this Apple TV series premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on Wednesday, March 18, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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