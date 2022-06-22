Netflix New Releases: Stranger Things Season 4 Finale, The Gray Man, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming July 2022
By Mike Reyes published
Prepare for a month of dinosaurs, demogorgons, and evil Chris Evans mustache action.
Admittedly, you're probably reading the July 2022 rundown from Netflix's calendar of debuts to make sure of one thing, and one thing only. I'm going to stop you right there and say yes...Catch Me If You Can and The Terminal are coming back to this particular streaming library. If that's not what you're looking for, then all I can say is yes, Mean Girls is coming back too. Stranger Things who?
I can't think of another reason why you'd need to keep your Netflix subscription up to date throughout July, but much like Netflix's new releases of June 2022, something unexpected is bound to head our way. Like, say, the second half of Stranger Things 4 making its debut. You'd think more people would be talking about that one, so let's use that as the jumping off point as we dive into Netflix's July 2022 additions.
New On Netflix Available July 1: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, Goodfellas, And More
You’ve been waiting for it, and now the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 have arrived. Be sure to block out your holiday calendar accordingly, as what we know about Season 4 Part 2 clocks those last three episodes at feature length; with the finale running roughly 2 hours and 19 minutes. Though if you want to also catch up on old favorites at the top of July, you can pay tribute to the late Ray Liotta through revisiting his iconic role in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/1/22
A Call to Spy - 7/1/22
Big Daddy - 7/1/22
Blue Jasmine - 7/1/22
Boogie Nights - 7/1/22
Catch Me If You Can - 7/1/22
Deliverance - 7/1/22
Falls Around Her - 7/1/22
Final Score - 7/1/22
GoodFellas - 7/1/22
I Am Legend - 7/1/22
Insidious - 7/1/22
LOL - 7/1/22
Mean Girls - 7/1/22
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous - 7/1/22
Natural Born Killers - 7/1/22
Old School - 7/1/22
Police Academy - 7/1/22
Semi-Pro - 7/1/22
Seven - 7/1/22
Snatch - 7/1/22
The Dark Knight Rises - 7/1/22
The Dirty Dozen - 7/1/22
The Pursuit of Happyness - 7/1/22
The Talented Mr. Ripley - 7/1/22
The Terminal - 7/1/22
Vampires - 7/1/22
Wyatt Earp - 7/1/22
Zero Dark Thirty - 7/1/22
New On Netflix The Week Of July 3: Blair Witch, The Flash Season 8, And More
Fans of The Flash on The CW have something to celebrate, as Season 8 is available in its entirety during the first full week of July. Also, if you somehow missed the 2016 legacy-quel Blair Witch, don’t let it pass you by when it arrives on Netflix during this same batch of new titles.
Blair Witch (2016) - 7/3/22
Leave No Trace - 7/4/22
Control Z: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/6/22
Girl in the Picture - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/6/22
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between - NETFLIX FILM - 7/6/22
King of Stonks - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/6/22
Uncle from Another World - NETFLIX ANIME - 7/6/22
The Flash: Season 8 - 7/7/22
Karma's World: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/7/22
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1 - 7/7/22
Boo, Bitch - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/8/22
Capitani: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/8/22
Dangerous Liaisons - NETFLIX FILM - 7/8/22
How To Build a Sex Room - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/8/22
Incantation - NETFLIX FILM - 7/8/22
Jewel - NETFLIX FILM - 7/8/22
The Longest Night - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/8/22
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls - NETFLIX FILM - 7/8/22
The Sea Beast - NETFLIX FILM - 7/8/22
New On Netflix The Week Of July 10: Uncharted, Persuasion, Resident Evil, And More
This is an interesting week if there ever was one. Jane Austen fans have something to talk about over tea, thanks to the much anticipated adaptation of Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding. Or, if you’re looking to scrutinize an adaptation of something some would consider to be a modern classic, check Sony’s Uncharted and Netflix’s Resident Evil series; both of which will be available on Netflix towards the middle of July.
12 Strong - 7/10/22
For Jojo - NETFLIX FILM - 7/11/22
Valley of the Dead - NETFLIX FILM - 7/11/22
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks - NETFLIX COMEDY - 7/12/22
How to Change Your Mind - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/12/22
My Daughter's Killer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/12/22
Big Timber: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/13/22
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/13/22
Hurts Like Hell - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/13/22
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/13/22
Sintonia: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/13/22
Under the Amalfi Sun - NETFLIX FILM - 7/13/22
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/14/22
Resident Evil - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/14/22
Alba - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/15/22
Country Queen - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/15/22
Farzar - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/15/22
Love Goals (Jaadugar) - NETFLIX FILM - 7/15/22
Mom, Don't Do That! - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/15/22
Persuasion - NETFLIX FILM - 7/15/22
Remarriage & Desires - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/15/22
Uncharted - 7/15/22
Umma - 7/16/22
New On Netflix The Week Of July 17: The Gray Man, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5, And More
Seeing as the past couple of months at the movies have given folks dinosaurs and a spectacular Chris Evans performance, through Jurassic World Dominion and Lightyear respectively, why not dig into more of a good thing? Evans goes evil with glee in The Gray Man, as he tries to take out his dangerous competitor Ryan Gosling in a globe-trotting adventure. Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous comes back for its fifth and final season of dinosaur mayhem. So you end up watching this show clutching your dino plushies a bit more tightly than usual.
Live is Life - NETFLIX FILM- 7/18/22
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along - NETFLIX FAMILY- 7/18/22
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read - NETFLIX FAMILY- 7/18/22
Too Old for Fairy Tales - NETFLIX FILM- 7/18/22
David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak - NETFLIX COMEDY- 7/19/22
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/20/22
Virgin River: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/20/22
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/21/22
Blown Away: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/22/22
The Gray Man - NETFLIX FILM - 7/22/22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes - 7/22/22
New On Netflix The Week Of July 24 And Available July 31: August: Osage County, Purple Hearts, And More
The last big week of July sees drama hitting Netflix hard. The all-star cast of August: Osage County, and the romance of the original movie Purple Hearts prove as much as they help close out the month.
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/25/22
August: Osage County - 7/26/22
DI4RIES - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/26/22
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl - 7/26/22
Street Food: USA - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/26/22
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/27/22
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/27/22
The Most Hated Man on the Internet - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 7/27/22
Pipa - NETFLIX FILM - 7/27/22
Rebelde: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/27/22
A Cut Above - NETFLIX FILM - 7/28/22
Another Self - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/28/22
Keep Breathing - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/28/22
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/28/22
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/29/22
Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time - NETFLIX ANIME - 7/29/22
The Entitled - NETFLIX FILM - 7/29/22
Fanático - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/29/22
Purple Hearts - NETFLIX FILM - 7/29/22
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series - NETFLIX FAMILY - 7/29/22
Uncoupled - NETFLIX SERIES - 7/29/22
The Wretched - 7/31/22
New On Netflix TBD July 2022
Here’s what’s headed to Netflix in July 2022, but doesn’t have a specific release date at the moment. You’ll want to check your streaming queue frequently, to see when these titles finally make their way to the platform.
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Masaba Masaba: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
It's a pretty packed month for Netflix (opens in new tab), and there's so much more listed that you'll probably want to keep in mind throughout July 2022. Be sure to check this listing frequently, as all titles are subject to change and availability. So if The Dark Knight Rises disappears, you don't want to be disappointed. Come back around this time next month, as August 2022's incoming titles will be on display for all to see.
