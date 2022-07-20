Netflix New Releases: The Men In Black Trilogy, Space Jam, Skyfall And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming August 2022

A Netflix subscription can be the key to many sorts of thrills. Much like its competitors, the big red streamer is bringing in some big guns for August 2022. The Looney Tunes are going to play the basketball game of their lives, James Bond will defend his boss from a madman, and the Men in Black are the last, best line of defense against three movies worth of universal scum. Also, Neil Gaiman’s classic The Sandman is finally debuting its live-action series adaptation.

It’s a lot to catch up with, to be sure, and you’ll want to be prepared. The July 2022 Netflix lineup is still available should you want to make sure you haven’t missed anything. When you’re ready to jump into what awaits in the month to come, return to this spot! Because now it’s time to see what’s coming to Netflix in August 2022.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

New On Netflix The Week Of August 1: The Men in Black Trilogy, The Sandman, Skyfall, And More

Netflix lands another key title from the Daniel Craig era of James Bond in Skyfall, a fan-favorite that sees 007 uncovering some deep and dark secrets from MI6’s past. Also, if you’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Men in Black , and you happen to actually enjoy the sequels, all three adventures with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith will be coming online this week as well.

Big Tree City - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/1/22

28 Days - 8/1/22

8 Mile - 8/1/22

Above the Rim - 8/1/22

The Age of Adaline - 8/1/22

Battle: Los Angeles - 8/1/22

Bridget Jones's Baby - 8/1/22

Bridget Jones's Diary - 8/1/22

Constantine - 8/1/22

Dinner for Schmucks - 8/1/22

Eyes Wide Shut - 8/1/22

Ferris Bueller's Day Off - 8/1/22

Footloose (2011) - 8/1/22

Hardcore Henry - 8/1/22

Legends of the Fall - 8/1/22

Love & Basketball - 8/1/22

Made of Honor - 8/1/22

Men in Black - 8/1/22

Men in Black 3 - 8/1/22

Men in Black II - 8/1/22

Miss Congeniality - 8/1/22

Monster-in-Law - 8/1/22

No Strings Attached - 8/1/22

Pawn Stars: Season 13 - 8/1/22

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure - 8/1/22

She's Funny That Way - 8/1/22

Space Jam (1996) - 8/1/22

Spider-Man - 8/1/22

Spider-Man 2 - 8/1/22

Spider-Man 3 - 8/1/22

Top Gear: Season 29-30 - 8/1/22

The Town - 8/1/22

Woman in Gold - 8/1/22

Flight - 8/2/22

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 8/2/22

Buba - NETFLIX FILM - 8/3/22

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/3/22

Don’t Blame Karma! - NETFLIX FILM - 8/3/22

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/3/22

Lady Tamara - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/4/22

KAKEGURUI TWIN - NETFLIX ANIME - 8/4/22

Super Giant Robot Brothers - NETFLIX FAMILY

Wedding Season - NETFLIX FILM - 8/4/22

Carter - NETFLIX FILM - 8/5/22

Darlings - NETFLIX FILM - 8/5/22

The Informer - 8/5/22

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - NETFLIX FILM - 8/5/22

The Sandman - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/5/22

Skyfall - 8/5/22

Reclaim - NETFLIX FILM - 8/6/22

(Image credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of August 7: Day Shift, The Nice Guys, Locke & Key Season 3, And More

If you can’t do a job with a buddy, is it a job worth doing? The Men in Black aren’t the only partners having fun at work in Netflix’s August 2022 lineup, as the underrated crime comedy The Nice Guys has Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe rooting out some shady dealings in ‘70s Los Angeles.

Or, if you’re looking for a more contemporary caper, Day Shift teams Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg against another problem in the city of angels: vampires. Careful though: blink and you might miss Locke & Key's third and final season bringing things to a proper close.

Riverdale: Season 6 - 8/7/22

Code Name: Emperor - NETFLIX FILM - 8/8/22

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/8/22

I Just Killed My Dad - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/9/22

The Nice Guys - 8/9/22

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/10/22

Heartsong - NETFLIX FILM - 8/10/22

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/10/22

Instant Dream Home - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/10/22

Iron Chef Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/10/22

Locke & Key: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/10/22

School Tales The Series - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/10/22

Dope - 8/11/22

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 - NETFLIX ANIME - 8/11/22

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/11/22

13: The Musical - NETFLIX FILM - 8/12/22

A Model Family - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/12/22

Day Shift - NETFLIX FILM - 8/12/22

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/12/22

New On Netflix The Week Of August 14: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3, Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar, And More

Animation fans, rejoice! Somehow Netflix has kept a lot of the full color goodies for the middle of the month, with The Cuphead Show and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe being among the offerings. Though if you’re a Fullmetal Alchemist fan, the latest Netflix original film The Revenge of Scar is also available, and not to be confused with the Disney direct-to-video sequel The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride.

Ancient Aliens: Season 4 - 8/15/22

Deepa & Anoop - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/15/22

Learn to Swim - 8/15/22

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts) - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/16/22

High Heat - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/17/22

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/17/22

Look Both Ways - NETFLIX FILM - 8/17/22

Royalteen - NETFLIX FILM - 8/17/22

Unsuspicious - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/17/22

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/18/22

Inside the Mind of a Cat - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/18/22

Tekken: Bloodline - NETFLIX ANIME - 8/18/22

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/19/22

Echoes - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/19/22

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/19/22

Glow Up: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/19/22

Kleo - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/19/22

The Next 365 Days - NETFLIX FILM - 8/19/22

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar - NETFLIX FILM - 8/20/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of August 21: Queer Eye Brazil, Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, And More

More life-changing makeovers are on the menu, as Queer Eye Brazil brings another Fab 5 into the streaming family. The wholesomeness doesn't have to end there, as Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure continues the adventures of Rilakkuma and Kaori in a colorful, thrill ride laden setting!

A Cowgirl's Song - 8/21/22

Chad and JT Go Deep - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/23/22

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/23/22

Lost Ollie - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/24/22

Mo - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/24/22

Queer Eye: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/24/22

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/24/22

Selling The OC - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/24/22

Under Fire - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/24/22

Watch Out, We're Mad - NETFLIX FILM - 8/24/22

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/25/22

History 101: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/25/22

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure - NETFLIX ANIME - 8/25/22

That's Amor - NETFLIX FILM - 8/25/22

Disobedience - 8/26/22

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/26/22

Loving Adults - NETFLIX FILM - 8/26/22

Ludik - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/26/22

Me Time - NETFLIX FILM - 8/26/22

Seoul Vibe - NETFLIX FILM - 8/26/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of August 28: Under Her Control, I Am A Killer Season 3, And More

True crime fans are going to be thrilled to see I AM A KILLER enter its third season this month. On top of that, continuing episodes of Untold, as well as the dramatic thriller I Came By, should be enough to keep nail biters in suspense throughout August.

Under Her Control - NETFLIX FILM - 8/29/22

Mighty Express: Season 7 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/29/22

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/30/22

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/30/22

Club América vs Club América - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/31/22

Family Secrets - NETFLIX SERIES - 8/31/22

I Came By - NETFLIX FILM - 8/31/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix TBD August 2022

Last, but not least, here are two more titles debuting in Netflix's August 2022 catalog. They're just too shy to have a release date yet, so keep an eye out for any updates.

Delhi Crime: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

Partner Track - NETFLIX SERIES

All this and more awaits Netflix (opens in new tab) subscribers in August 2022. And would you believe this is the second streaming platform to land Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy this month? Not to mention, Riverdale Season 6, Constantine and Inside the Mind of a Cat are all part of the titles we didn't even mention!

Be sure to check this schedule frequently, as titles are subject to change and availability! We'll see you back here next month when September 2022's lineup becomes known to the world, surprises and all.