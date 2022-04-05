Netflix Responded To Pete Davidson And Chris Redd's Recent SNL Sketch By Making It A Reality

After going Instagram official with girlfriend Kim Kardashian and enduring viral disses and parodies from her ex husband Kanye West, Pete Davidson made his return to Saturday Night Live this past weekend. His sketch comedy homecoming may not have looked the way some would’ve imagined, though. The comedian teamed up with Chris Redd for a streaming-centric sketch regarding a fictional category for movies. And in a surprise move, Netflix has responded by making the feature a reality.

The SNL sketch saw Pete Davidson and Chris Redd team up with Gunna and Simon Rex, as they rapped about their desire to watch “short-ass movies.” In the process, the group specifically listed films that are under two hours, like The Lion King and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. As funny as the notion is, no one would probably think that any streaming service would actually implement such a category. Which makes it that much more surprising that Netflix opted to add it. The service confirmed the news in a Twitter post, which featured the original skit:

Those who make their way over to the Short-Ass Movies section can find numerous flicks that come in or around the hour-and-a-half mark. Comedies like Zoolander and Monty Python and the Holy Grail as well as dramas such as Killing Them Softly and Stand By Me are among the movies on display. Admittedly, it's easy to forget that some of the most recognizable films have shorter runtimes. You really have to give kudos to the streamer for finding a witty and helpful way to categorize these movies. Because let’s be honest, sometimes viewers aren’t looking to watch something that’s going to eat up too much of their time.

One film that you won’t find here, however, is Pete Davidson’s The King of Staten Island. The semi-biographical dramedy, directed by Judd Apatow, clocks in at 2 hours and 17 minutes. This very fact was referenced in the SNL sketch, with Simon Rex asking Davidson why the flick had to be so long. The comic would humorously respond by saying that “we needed all of those minutes.”

It’s fair to say that the Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings-led company is in an interesting position at the moment. The entertainment entity is still massively popular with consumers and, based on this comedy skit, it’s clearly made an impact on pop culture. However, some have become disillusioned with the rising prices of Netflix subscriptions.

Still, amid the increased costs, the streamer has been making efforts to change things up so that viewers can have an entertaining experience that suits their particular desires. The site has also implemented intriguing features, one of which makes streaming more like regular TV . Things may not be perfect, but customers seem more than satisfied as the corporation seeks to evolve.

Those same paying subscribers will now always have Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and co. to thank for this latest innovation. Personally, if Netflix is seemingly considering suggestions from SNL, I would appreciate the NBC sketch show doing a skit that centers around hiding spoilers in thumbnails or descriptions. The chances of the company implementing another jokey idea are slim, but you never know.