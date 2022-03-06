How Pete Davidson Allegedly Feels About Kanye West Parodying Him In New Music Video
The shoe's on the other foot for SNL star Pete Davidson.
Kanye West’s major beef with Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend of 5 months, Pete Davidson, continues to play out in the public arena. With the recent release of his “Eazy” song with The Game, he both criticized his ex-wife’s particular parenting style and bragged about wanting to beat up on the SNL alum. West followed that major shot up with a new music video to seemingly imagine how that beatdown might go one day. (There was a motorcycle, some rope, and more roses involved.) And supposedly, Davidson has some interesting thoughts on getting parodied to the masses.
According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Pete Davidson isn’t quite as insulted as others are on his behalf about the music video. In fact, they indicate that the comedian views Kanye West’s claymation lookalikes amusing. (Previous reports have likewise suggested how Davidson is finding humor amidst being constantly dissed.) They said of late:
On the other hand, Kim Kardashian is allegedly very upset about the controversy her ex is stirring up with the video. But ET’s source claimed that, regardless, the situation is helping her and her new boyfriend's relationship grow stronger, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star being so “appreciative” of her beau’s support. They continued:
This isn’t Ye's first rodeo when it comes to feuds, though. In the past, he’s had very public beefs with the likes of Drake, Jay-Z and even Peppa Pig. And, along with the recent grudge against Pete Davidson, the 44-year-old has also lashed out at Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi concerning who’s on who’s side in what he considers a “civil war.”
Simultaneously, Kim Kardashian has been attempting to push through the still ongoing divorce proceedings with her husband of seven years. She’s been wanting to obtain single marital status while the other issues get hammered out separately – a request that the courts have granted of late, much to the chagrin of Kanye West and his legal team.
All in all, life at present for Kanye West doesn’t seem to be as easy as the controversial “Eazy” song boasts about. The music video for it is generating quite the unintended effect – of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson “growing astronomically as a result.”
