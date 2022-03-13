Kim Kardashian Goes Instagram Official With Pete Davidson Using Sweet Pics And A Ben Affleck Movie Reference

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been trying to keep their dating situation on the down low since October. Unfortunately, the billionaire reality star and Saturday Night Live alum are just too recognizable, with the two lately getting spotted out and about on vacation. It doesn’t help, either, that their celebrity friends like Flavor Flav are kind of spoiling things on social media. Kardashian has since decided to take the full relationship plunge by going Instagram official on her own account, and she used some sweet pics and a Ben Affleck movie reference to do the trick.

Given how social media is the strategic bread and butter of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, the recent reveal of Pete Davidson on Kim’s Instagram is rather noteworthy. It would appear the comedian is truly one of them, now that he’s been immortalized in one of his girlfriend’s notorious full-glam photoshoots. In the post, the couple can be seen blowing smooches and lounging on expensively carpeted floors together. There’s also a very interesting caption that has got people’s gears turning. Check it out below:

For the most part, the “Whose car we gonna take?!” caption has been interpreted (and seemingly confirmed by Scott Disick in the comments) as a line from Ben Affleck’s The Town. The 2010 film’s two main leads are technically discussing violence, but many believe Kim Kardashian is really just trying to say that Pete Davidson is her “ride or die” kind of man. It’s definitely possible. Or maybe she was commemorating the first date night movie they took in – who knows?

Amidst recently promoting her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kim shared that while the SNL funnyman does not make an appearance (yet), she will answer questions concerning their relationship timeline on the show. In that same interview, the reality star also made some controversial comments about work ethic that went viral. Some fans speculated in the comments of the Kardashian-Davidson Insta post that she only went official now to distract from the hefty blow-back of that situation.

The famous twosome have in fact been weathering several storms of late – with the SKIMS founder’s ex-husband Kanye West. The rapper has taken some shots at Pete Davidson that supposedly caused some security issues for him. West also publicly criticized his ex’s parenting style in his music and online, but the hoopla reportedly only made the new romance stronger. In the meantime, Ye’s own fling with actress Julia Fox fizzled out, and he’s onto a certain Kim Kardashian lookalike.

Despite all the drama, it’s clear that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are content for the present, and the new Instagram official statement only solidifies it. I bet Ben Affleck is proud papa to be used thusly...

See what Kardashian says about her boyfriend in her new reality series premiering on April 14 with a Hulu subscription! And keep in the know on other upcoming shows by checking out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule.