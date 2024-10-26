Netflix Had The Best Response To Man Whose Aunt Just Woke Up From A 13-Year Coma

Netflix truly has come a long way since it started out in 2007 as a DVD-by-mail rental service. Now, there are all of these hit streaming movies and TV shows to check out this year ready to watch with the click of a button. But imagine if someone were to be away from that for the past decade or so? One man reported on social media that his aunt miraculously woke up from a 13-year coma and Netflix has the best response to the news.

For the past decade, Netflix has made huge strides to being one of the best streaming services a person could have. To go from being a DVD rental service to cranking out award-winning movies and TV shows shows how far streaming has come. However, one woman apparently missed out on a lot that happened in the world for the past 13 years. Early podcast host Bruke Fasil recently revealed on X that his aunt just woke up after being in a coma for that long and Netflix had the best response to the good news:

she can keep the DVDs

I love that! Netflix is clearly referring to how their DVD service shut down in September of last year. Compared to this poor lady having to worry about rental fees for not returning her supposed DVDs on time, Netflix is humorously cutting her a break. Even so, the streaming service had a neat surprise for those still using the DVD service: those who got DVDs after August 29th didn’t need to return them. If Fasil’s aunt had a ton of Netflix DVDs she didn’t get a chance to return, at least now she can watch them with no worries of having to turn them in. After all, John Stamos revealed he had three rentals he didn’t plan to return.

Normally, I would say that I can imagine Netflix coming up with an original story based on a woman waking up from a 13-year coma. However, we already had that, in a sense, called Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson. 2022’s trending Netflix movie was about a high school cheerleader, Stephanie, who wakes up in a coma only to discover she’s 37 years old. Talk about a time warp. Stephanie had to learn how to adjust to modern technology and learn about contemporary social norms she didn’t experience during her time in high school. I’m truly curious about what exactly Bruke Fasil’s aunt had to adjust to after coming back to the real world over a decade later.

Thirteen years ago was 2011 and Netflix’s first original movie wasn’t until 2015 with one of the best war dramas Beasts of No Nation. According to Movie Rewind , you had past theatrical releases hitting the streaming service like Inception, The Social Network, Black Swan, and more. Netflix also didn’t have original shows yet until 2012’s Lilyhammer along with one of the streamer’s best series House of Cards a year later. It’s hard to believe Bruke Fasil’s aunt was forced to miss out on Netflix’s most popular original movies and the service’s most binge-watchable shows . Fortunately, what’s great about streaming services is that there is so much to choose from. The trick is to watch as much as possible before your favorite programming leaves Netflix .



Netflix’s on-point response towards a woman waking up from a 13-year coma to keep her DVDs was a great way to show the streamer’s sense of humor and a nostalgic reminder back to the good old days of DVD rental services. It looks like this woman has a lot of catching up to do keeping up with the world’s latest developments and coming up with a new streaming watchlist. Make sure to keep yourself up to date with the latest movies and TV shows available on your Netflix subscription .