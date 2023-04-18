Netflix Is Getting Rid Of Its DVD Service, Reveals Final Date It Will Be Shipping Out Discs

Netflix streaming has changed everything in Hollywood – even other streamers. Over the years, Netflix went from being a DVD-mailing service to one of the largest online movie and TV viewing platforms in the world, and now going forward, it's only going to be one of those things. The company has announced that it is going to send out its final DVDs by the end of 2023.

CEO Ted Sarandos announced today that after 25 years, Netflix will be shuttering its Blu-ray and DVD rental service in the coming months. As for when the final discs will go out, people will have until September 29 of this year to receive a disc. Of course, that has me wondering what the streamer will do to subscribers if they don't return those rentals. I guess we'll find out when the time comes (although I'd warn all users hoping to score a bunch of discs that Netflix does have your payment information on file).

There is also a question about what Netflix will do with all of its inventory once it does shutter the Blu-ray/DVD delivery service, and the answer isn't entirely clear. Some who replied to the reposting of the statement on Twitter hoped that the streamer would host a sale of its vast collection of discs, especially if it's in possession of some of the newest 2023 DVD releases.

One legitimate concern that seems to be popping up on the internet is the void that will be left by Netflix now that it's getting out of the DVD game. Video stores have been on the decline since Netflix first got in the business of DVD rentals, so dropping them from the mix removes another major player in the home video market. It looks like those who prefer physical media and a wide variety of options for movies will have to look to Redbox for their rentals as well as other providers like Gamefly.

Netflix shipped its first DVD, a copy of Beetlejuice, back on March 10th, 1998. It would take another nine years for Netflix to announce a video streaming service, which effectively changed the way we consume media as a society. Netflix has even evolved into broadcasting live events, though the technical difficulties with the Love Is Blind reunion showed there are still hurdles to jump in that arena.

Though streaming became a widely adopted service by consumers, Netflix noted that the DVD rental service boasted 40 million subscribers throughout its run. That's a number a place like Blockbuster would kill to have, and honestly, maybe it could make a comeback now that the competitor that helped drive it out of business is getting out of the game. Probably not, though, considering how quickly that Blockbuster series (on Netflix) was canceled.

I would reckon many people are using their Netflix subscription over the DVD rentals at this point (hence the shutdown of the department), but now may be the time to dive in if you're at all curious. CinemaBlend's Rich Knight is a big advocate of the service and might convince you to rent some movies and shows from Netflix in the coming months.