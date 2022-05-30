Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 30, 2022

Last week, I made a prediction (based on previous findings) that it might not actually be too safe to bet on 1986’s Top Gun becoming the most popular title on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., even with its acclaimed, smash-hit follow-up, Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters that weekend. I did have a good feeling, though, about Stranger Things turning the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows upside down upon the highly anticipated and also acclaimed premiere of its fourth season’s first volume that same day. Well, it appears that only one of my predictions came true over the weekend and the results on Memorial Day - Monday, May 30, 2022 - are no different. However, there is more to behold among the top trending titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, so read on for more.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 30, 2022

With the release of Top Gun: Maverick notwithstanding, it is fitting to see a movie that celebrates that bravery of the U.S. Air Force like the original Top Gun at Number One on Netflix’s Top Movies on Memorial Day (also its third time claiming the spot in a row). Switching second and third places from yesterday are new Netflix original movies Senior Year and A Perfect Pairing, followed by the 2019 crime thriller Disappearance at Clifton Hill (starring Noah Reid) making an impressive debut on the list in fourth place, knocking Jackass 4.5 down a peg. Also down just a spot or a few from yesterday are Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2018’s Ben is Back, culinary drama Toscana, and haunting crime doc Our Father, while Indian import RRR has risen in popularity since entering the ranks.

1. Top Gun

2. Senior Year

3. A Perfect Pairing

4. Disappearance At Clifton Hill

5. Jackass 4.5

6. RRR

7. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

8. Ben is Back

9. Toscana

10. Our Father

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 30, 2022

No advanced cognitive ability was required for us totally call that the latest collection of episodes of Stranger Things (featuring stellar new cast members) would totally rule Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows over Memorial Day weekend, and our findings on Memorial Day itself are no exception either. In fact, much of the list looks pretty identical from yesterday with legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer in second place and, once again, followed by crime thrillers Wrong Side of the Tracks and Ozark, the newest series spin-off of the The Boss Baby (subtitled Back in the Crib), the American version of Love on the Spectrum, and hit original reality competition The Circle. Digging its way back up in popularity is Who Killed Sara? at Number Eight, while David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has dropped to Number Ten and smash-hit children’s program Cocomelon remains in ninth place from yesterday.

1. Stranger Things

2. The Lincoln Lawyer

3. Wrong Side of the Tracks

4. Ozark

5. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

6. Love on the Spectrum: US

7. The Circle

8. Who Killed Sara?

9. Cocomelon

10. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

I trust that a good number of people with a Netflix subscription will, instead, choose to spend their Memorial Day outside with family and friends in remembrance of those who gave their lives for their country. However, I am sure there will also be a few subscribers who do choose to stay in for certain reasons and spend the day passing them with a new binge. We will be sure to let you know what titles secured spots on the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows with their help tomorrow in our next daily breakdown.

