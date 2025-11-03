Gino's Sugar Babies Search In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Makes Me Think Fans Know These Stories Better Than The Cast

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Love Actually... Is Complicated." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever? opened with Gino Palazzolo setting up a new dating profile. Now that he and Jasmine Pineda are done and she has a new child, he hoped to get out on the dating scene once again. He's wanted a woman who won't be like Jasmine, and added a detail in his scene that I couldn't help but shake my head at as a longtime 90 Day Fiancé fan.

I've followed Jasmine and Gino's story long before their current storyline on the 2025 TV schedule. In recent episodes, he's presented the narrative that she "tricked" him and was only interested in him for the money. I have the receipts from way back when that whatever was happening wasn't trickery, and maybe he's not aware that fans know his story better than himself.

Gino Searched "How To Avoid Sugar Baby" While Creating His Dating Profile

After explaining why he hasn't officially divorced Jasmine yet, Gino set about looking into his official dating profile and where he might find his newest love. The scene, which featured him going through old pictures and writing his best attributes on a Word document, also featured him on Google, typing in the search "How to avoid sugar baby." The search caught me off guard because of the implication that Gino somehow didn't know Jasmine was a sugar baby when I knew that, thanks to previous episodes.

Gino Must've Forgotten He's Explained How He Met Jasmine On A 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All Special

Gino didn't need to search "How to avoid sugar baby," as if the implication was that he had mistakenly been caught up in that situation previously. Back when Jasmine and Gino first appeared in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, he directly admitted to tell-all host Shaun Robinson that he signed up for a dating site for men looking for sugar babies. TLC even posted the admission on TikTok for those who need to hear it directly from him.

So, the first step Gino would need to take would be to join a dating site that doesn't directly link men who want sugar babies to women willing to accept money from them. Jasmine might've done Gino dirty by pressuring him into an open marriage and then having Matt Branistareanu's baby, but it's not as though this was her entire plan from the start of the marriage.

I wonder if Gino forgot that he admitted that in front of 90 Day Fiancé cameras, but it reminds me of similar drama we saw recently. Another example is when Matt wanted to keep the details of how he met Jasmine from his mother, as if he wasn't filming it all for a television show. Maybe some of these cast members need to revisit their past seasons before filming a new one?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm still watching, and dying to see this tell-all when it finally rolls around. I can't wait for the inevitable showdown between Gino and Jasmine, and how Matt will respond now that she's the mother of his child.