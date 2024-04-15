A New Netflix Thriller Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes, But Audiences Aren't Quite On The Same Page

The latest Netflix release has critics giving rave review after rave review. It’s the Mexican thriller Disappear Completely about an ambitious photographer who falls prey to a mysterious illness after visiting a crime scene where he slowly loses each of his senses. While critics are giving the new horror film 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience feels a bit differently about it.

Disappear Completely first premiered in 2022 at Fantastic Fest that’s just now gotten the streaming schedule treatment. While eight reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have placed its critic score at 100%, audiences gave Disappear Completely a contrasting score of 60%. Based on fewer than 50 ratings, the film consensus website hasn’t shown any audience reviews because “the movie has not released yet.” Even though it’s been on Netflix since April 12th, it might be too early to release audience reviews just yet.

Based on what critics are saying about the 2024 Netflix movie , they all agree that Disappear Completely has made great contributions to the horror genre using words like “unnerving” and “chilling.” Two critics also said they were drawn the most into the thriller’s thought-provoking third act. That means everyone should brace themselves for an unforgettable ending.

Kat Hughes of THN actually compared the new Netflix film to one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s best movies , Nightcrawler. That 2014 thriller had a similar premise about a photojournalist with a deep passion for recording violent events. With the Dan Gilroy movie doing a great job questioning the morals of journalism, critical reviews of Disappear Completely say the newly released horror film does the same thing.

It’s interesting to see the Rotten Tomatoes audience rating getting a lower score than the critics’. It tends to be the other way around as critics tend to look at a movie from a more technical analytical aspect in terms of performances, cinematography, and the director's message. Audience reactions are more prone to their reactions being based on how entertained they were by the movie.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Rotten Tomatoes works is that a movie is considered “Fresh” or “Rotten” compared to its percentage of good and bad reviews from both critics and audiences. As the movie has only been out for a few days, critics and audience scores are subject to change. It’s important to remember that while the film consensus site does a great job of painting an overall picture of how critics and audiences feel about a movie, your opinion about a movie should rely on what you see with your own set of eyes and ears.

The critics gave the new Netflix horror film Disappear Completely a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, on the other hand, felt it deserved a lower score of 60%. The Mexican film’s 60% audience rating is still considered “Fresh,” so I think it’s worth giving a watch on your Netflix subscription.