Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 17, 2022

If you’ve been watching the Netflix Top 10 this weekend, then you’ll know that there’s been an interesting assortment of productions on both the movie and TV lists. The steamer’s originals have been absolutely dominating, with newer additions rising within the ranks in seemingly no time at all. Yesterday, the television list featured a major shake-up, as Stranger Things was usurped by another sizzling hot show. And today, the film list has crowned a new No. 1 as well. With this, let’s dive in on this lovely Sunday and talk out the changes that have occurred.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 17, 2022

Persuasion , Netflix’s new Jane Austen adaptation , has swiftly taken first place, after making its debut on the trending list at No. 2. With this, The Sea Beast is now in second place, which is still an impressive spot for the delightful animated flick. Rising from the fifth to the third slot is CHIPS, which features an awkward scene that writer/director Dax Shepherd was worried about pulling off. Sing 2 has secured the fourth spot, as a result of being pushed down one place. Chris Hemsworth’s (important) war movie, 12 Strong , moved back one spot and as a result, is currently at No. 5.

The sixth spot still belongs to Girl in the Picture, one of the streaming service’s newest true crime documentaries, and The Man from Toronto also stays put in seventh place. Mean Girls stirred up buzz on the internet after it returned to the streamer and may continue to do so, as it keeps making fetch happen at No. 8. Barefoot and The Dark Knight Rises have also switched places, with the two movies now in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

1. Persuasion

2. The Sea Beast

3. CHIPS

4. Sing 2

5. 12 Strong

6. Girl in the Picture

7. The Man from Toronto

8. Mean Girls

9. Barefoot

10. The Dark Knight Rises

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 17, 2022

Resident Evil , which now has a terrifying and cool 3D billboard , is still the king at No. 1. The show is still followed by Stranger Things, the new second-place recipient. The final two episodes of Season 4 are still getting plenty of buzz, though, and we already have some major questions about Season 5 . All American: Homecoming and Alone have retained their spots in third and fourth place, respectively. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? also stays in place, as it continues its reign in the fifth slot.

Another Netflix original has entered the standings, as the drama series Alba has joined the list at No. 6. The show has pushed fellow original Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight down one spot, putting it in seventh place. The Umbrella Academy also moved back one space and finds itself in the number eight slot today. Big Timber moved forward a single place to hit ninth, and How To Change Your Mind has fallen two places, now sitting in tenth place as a result.

1. Resident Evil

2. Stranger Things

3. All American: Homecoming

4. Alone

5. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?

6. Alba

7. Kung Fu: The Dragon Knight

8. The Umbrella Academy

9. Big Timber

10. How To Change Your Mind

I’m curious to see just how long the productions in the No. 1 spots will be able to hold onto their posts. Right now, I’d say Resident Evil could hang on for a while, due to the positive buzz that it’s garnered. Reactions to Persuasion have been more mixed to negative, so it’s harder to say how long it’ll stay in first place. Then again, it may hold there for a while longer if viewers simply want to see what all the fuss is about. Check out these heavy hitters and more by picking up a Netflix subscription .

