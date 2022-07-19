Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 19, 2022

Some things change while others seem to remain the same. This is very much the case for today’s list of the Netflix top movies and shows, as some of the streaming platform’s most popular titles haven’t seen all that much change from yesterday with the likes of Resident Evil and Persuasion remaining at the top of their respective rankings of trending titles. But despite the Jane Austen adaptation and reimagining of the beloved survival horror video game each taking home yet another victory, there are some changes in the list of trending titles on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Let’s take a look and find out what has changed in the past 24 hours...

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 19, 2022

The Dakota Johnson-led Persuasion has been the most popular movie on Netflix in the U.S. since not too long after the Jane Austen adaptation made its debut on July 15, 2022, and there’s a good chance it will remain there until later in the week when the highly anticipated Russo brothers’ spy thriller The Gray Man makes its debut. But until then, the movie that has fans of the iconic author’s work complaining will ride the wave of popularity a little while longer. Sitting behind Persuasion in the Top Five are The Sea Beast, Sing 2, CHIPS, and Chris Hemsworth’s action thriller 12 Strong.

The second half of the trending movies consists of the true crime documentary Girl in the Picture, Pan, 2022 Netflix movie The Man from Toronto, Mean Girls, and Barefoot.

1. Persuasion

2. The Sea Beast

3. Sing 2

4. CHIPS

5. 12 Strong

6. Girl In The Picture

7. Pan

8. The Man From Toronto

9. Mean Girls

10. Barefoot

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 19, 2022

Resident Evil, with its large ensemble cast, doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon and continues to be the biggest show on Netflix for the time being. The latest addition to the list of Resident Evil movies and shows streaming, the new series has been at the top of the list for a few days now, and has continued to fight off the incredibly popular Stranger Things, which remains in the top spot following the Season 4, Volume 2 finale. The final three shows in the Top Five — All American: Homecoming, Alone, and Alba — remain unchanged from yesterday as well.

The second half of the list of Top 10 Shows on Netflix in the U.S. largely remains intact from yesterday, with the new true crime documentary series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!, the animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, and one-time leader of the pack The Umbrella Academy having not moved. The only change over the past 24 hours is the swapping of reality TV shows Married at First Sight and Big Timber, which swapped positions.

1. Resident Evil

2. Stranger Things

3. All American: Homecoming

4. Alone

5. Alba

6. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

7. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

8. The Umbrella Academy

9. Married At First Sight

10. Big Timber

Although there weren’t all too many changes day-over-day for the Top 10 movies and TV shows on Netflix, expect that to change as we work our way through the week and brace for the arrival of some major titles. But none of this means anything if you don’t have a Netflix subscription to watch all these great movies and shows.

