Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 18, 2022

Another weekend may be behind us on Monday, July 18, 2022, but with it comes more movies and TV shows to stream (if you have not already), including what we found on the Netflix Top 10 today. Now, at first glance, both the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on the platform look particularly similar to the day before, but a closer look reveals a slight change or two and, most significantly, a new title residing in the bottom spot of each list. So, let’s see what remains popular and what recently became popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) in today’s breakdown.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 18, 2022

You have never seen J.M. Barrie’s classic fairy tale told in the bizarre way it is reimagined for director Joe Wright’s 2015 prequel Pan, which flew onto Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today in 10th place under Mean Girls, which has switched places with 2014 rom-com Barefoot since yesterday. That is, honestly, the extent of the changes we can report regarding the titles found on today’s list, which still sees the new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion at Number One above the hit fantasy The Sea Beast, Dax Shepard’s retelling of CHIPS, and fellow animated family film, Sing 2. Also not budging are 12 Strong — starring Chris Hemsworth as a U.S. Special Forces agent — in fifth place, recent true crime documentary Girl in the Picture at Number Six, and the funny, action-packed thriller The Man from Toronto in seventh.

1. Persuasion

2. The Sea Beast

3. CHIPS

4. Sing 2

5. 12 Strong

6. Girl in the Picture

7. The Man from Toronto

8. Barefoot

9. Mean Girls

10. Pan

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 18, 2022

New episodes of the addictive, romantic Lifetime Network original reality series Married at First Sight are available on Netflix and attracted enough attention to put it back on the Top 10 TV Shows list in tenth place today. Meanwhile, the platform’s original, live-action Resident Evil series remains at Number One after surpassing Stranger Things over the weekend. Teen sports spin-off All American: Homecoming is still tight with survivalist reality competition Alone, which is now followed by heart-wrenching Spanish series Alba. Intriguing docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? is now in sixth place above the Kung Fu Panda series spin-off The Dragon Knight, non-Marvel or DC superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy, and Canadian logging reality series Big Timber, which have yet to shift positions from yesterday.

1. Resident Evil

2. Stranger Things

3. All American: Homecoming

4. Alone

5. Alba

6. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?

7. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

8. The Umbrella Academy

9. Big Timber

10. Married at First Sight

Even if the updates to the Top 10 Movies or Top 10 TV Shows continue to look relatively slim for most of this week, never fear as there are plenty of exciting titles coming soon that are sure to shake things up. For instance, The Gray Man — one of the most anticipated upcoming Netflix original movies — is coming this Friday and a new original true crime doc called Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi will be streaming on Wednesday. Be sure to log into your Netflix subscription for those when they come around and check back here to see how well they did on the Netflix Top 10 lists when the time comes.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Sunday, July 17, 2022.