Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 24, 2022

There has certainly been no shortage of content on the Netflix Top 10 lists this weekend. When it comes to movies, for instance, there’s action thriller The Gray Man , which features Chris Evans’ critic-pleasing villain . Those who’d prefer a small-screen title can take in the likes of Resident Evil and The Umbrella Academy. Today, to no one’s surprise, there have been a few shake-ups, as some number productions have switched positions. I’m sure you’re eager to know what’s going down (and up, I suppose), so let’s talk things out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 23, 2022

The Gray Man managed to hold its position at No. 1 on the movies trending list, and that’s not too surprising. The flick has notable directors Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm, with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and more starring. Should people keep their eyes on this production, there could be a sequel (and the ending certainly laid further groundwork for Gosling’s court gentry ). Second place still belongs to Sing 2, and third remains in the hands of animated flick The Sea Beast. Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion didn’t move either and as a result, continues its stint in the fourth slot. There was a change at fifth though, as the Chris Hemsworth-fronted 12 Strong moved up one spot.

Sixth place has welcomed a new addition to the list, Umma . Sandra Oh’s horror flick shows viewers the new face of fear (so you may want to check your threshold for frights before giving it a go.) Action comedy The Man from Toronto is, for the second day in a row, in the No. 7 spot. John Travolta’s Trading Paint also didn’t move and is still in eighth place. Ninth welcomed CHIPS, which dipped four spots. The Girl in the Picture, which sits alongside the best true crime documentaries on Netflix , closes out the rankings at No. 10.

1. The Gray Man

2. Sing 2

3. The Sea Beast

4. Persuasion

5. 12 Strong

6. Umma

7. The Man from Toronto

8. Trading Paint

9. CHIPS

10. The Girl in the Picture

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 23, 2022

Fans were excited for Virgin River Season 4 , and that hype has arguably helped to keep it in first place. With that, the drama series has managed to keep Stranger Things and Resident Evil in second and third, respectively. Alone, the reality competition show also hasn’t budged and is still in the fourth spot. Alba, an original from the streamer, did, however, move up one place to land in fifth.

Due to Alba’s come-up, All American: Homecoming was pushed ever so slightly to the sixth slot. Blown Away, which was in eighth place yesterday, is now at No. 7. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, as a result, has been shifted back to No. 8. Amid these changes, Married at First Sight and The Umbrella Academy are still living it up in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

1. Virgin River

2. Stranger Things

3. Resident Evil

4. Alone

5. Alba

6. All American: Homecoming

7. Blown Away

8. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

9. Married at First Sight

10. The Umbrella Academy

All in all, I’d say that the standings stayed pretty consistent, aside from a few changes here and there. I’m pretty curious as to how long the reigning No. 1 titles can maintain their positions on their respective lists. We’ll see what the week ahead brings, and don’t forget to grab yourself a Netflix subscription if you’re looking to take in these movies and TV shows.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Saturday, July 23, 2022.