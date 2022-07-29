Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 29, 2022

This week has been a wild one for the Netflix Top 10, as several one-time champions have fallen down the ranking of trending titles with movies like Persuasion and shows like Resident Evil being replaced with new arrivals. The same can be said about today’s streaming landscape, as another longtime fan-favorite 2022 Netflix show has been knocked down another spot and one step closer to being out of the top half of its list. But as noted yesterday, some of the new arrivals continue to become more and more popular and are looking primed to make a run to the top. Here’s how things shake out for the Netflix top movies and shows for Friday, July 29, 2022.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 29, 2022

Although the Russo brothers’ action-packed 2022 Netflix movie The Gray Man and Illumination’s 2021 hyper colorful musical comedy Sing 2 are once again in first and second place, respectively, the same can’t be said for the rest of the Top Five movies today. The Argentinian crime drama Recurrence and in-depth music documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, both of which made their debuts on the list yesterday, continue to be popular with Netflix subscribers.

1. The Gray Man

2. Sing 2

3. Recurrence

4. The Sea Beast

5. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

6. The Man from Toronto

7. Persuasion

8. 12 Strong

9. Too Old for Fairy Tales

10. CHIPS

Despite all these new additions to the list of trending Netflix movies this week, CHIPS, the 2017 adaptation of the classic ‘70s motorcycle cop series, continues to be firmly planted in the Number 10 spot. But will it remain there after the weekend? We’ll have to wait and see…

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 29, 2022

If you thought the list of trending Netflix movies saw some major changes, wait until you take a look at its TV counterpart and all the chaos that is going on there. Netflix originals Virgin River and Car Masters: Rust to Riches are the only two shows on the list to experience no changes the past 24 hours and continue to bookend the Top Five. And sorry to bury the lede, but for the first time in what seems like months, Stranger Things isn’t in one of the top spots, moving down to Number Three after the arrival of the survival drama series Keep Breathing.

1. Virgin River

2. Keep Breathing

3. Stranger Things

4. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

5. Car Masters: Rust to Riches

6. Alone

7. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

8. Resident Evil

9. All American: Homecoming

10. Alba

One of the biggest changes on either list has to be the latest adaptation of Resident Evil, which has fallen all the way to the Number Eight spot after being in the top tier since its debut in mid-July. However, the Korean drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo continues see an increase in popularity after returning to the list.

Who knows what the weekend has in store for these trending movies and shows, but with some new arrivals like Uncoupled, we could see more shifts in the days to come. Oh, and if you’re looking for even more to watch, take a look at all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in July while you still have the chance.

