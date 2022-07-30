Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 30, 2022

Another weekend, another smattering of potential viewing options on the Netflix Top 10 lists. The streamer has been dropping more than its fair share of originals as of late, such as The Gray Man, Resident Evil and Persuasion. Of course, there are other notable titles that have been making serious noise as well. As the weekend kicks off in earnest, there are a few changes that we should make note of within the standings. And as always, we’re going to break things down and check out what’s poppin’ on the platform. So if you’d be so inclined, join me as we look at what’s trending on Saturday, July 30.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 30, 2022

Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Gray Man is still at No. 1, proving that viewers aren’t too phased by the mixed reviews (and possibly more transfixed by Chris Evans and that mustache). Coming in second place is a new addition to the list, Purple Hearts, which made its streaming debut on Friday. The military romance movie effectively pushed Sing 2 down a slot to third place. Recurrence , another original production from the service, moved back a spot as well and is now at No. 4. Meanwhile, the fifth position is in the hands of Netflix’s The Sea Beast, which has received critical acclaim since its debut.

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl saw a slight drop-off, moving from fifth to sixth place. Action comedy The Man from Toronto has shifted back a single space as well, which puts it at No. 7. The eighth spot belongs to Persuasion , which differs from Jane Austen’s book of the same name in a number of key ways. Chris Hemsworth’s 12 Strong has also been knocked down a peg and has made its new home in ninth place. Rounding out the movies list at No. 10 is CHIPS, as the big-screen adaptation of the classic show has gone down a spot since yesterday.

1. The Gray Man

2. Purple Hearts

3. Sing 2

4. Recurrence

5. The Sea Beast

6. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

7. The Man from Toronto

8. Persuasion

9. 12 Strong

10. CHIPS

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 30, 2022

Considering the excitement surrounding Virgin River Season 4 , it’s no surprise that it’s still in first place on the TV list. Many are probably still talking about that shocking season finale, which has Martin Henderson “excited” for Jack in Season 5. Coming up behind the drama are Keep Breathing and Stranger Things, as both remain in second and third place, respectively. The Most Hated Man on the Internet and Car Masters: Rust to Riches are also still in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Alone, History’s adventure reality TV show is also still in sixth place, and this title is proving to have some serious legs, given that it’s been trending for the majority of July. A new title has entered the fray in seventh place, and it’s Netflix’s Uncoupled , a Neil Patrick Harris-led show that provides camp and so much more. Resident Evil hasn’t moved, as the show is still in eighth place, and All American: Homecoming is staying put in ninth as well. And the tenth spot? Well, that goes to Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has fallen back three spaces.

1. Virgin River

2. Keeping Breathing

3. Stranger Things

4. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

6. Alone

7. Uncoupled

8. Resident Evil

9. All American: Homecoming

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

All of these titles seem prepared to close out the month on a strong note. When it comes to the No. 1 productions on each list, I’d expect both to remain in their posts a while longer. As per usual, we’ll also want to watch how the streamer’s exclusives do, as new additions have a tendency to creep up the lists rather quickly. Check back here tomorrow to see how things progress and, if you still haven’t done so, get a Netflix subscription so you can screen these films and TV shows and more.

