Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 4, 2022

Welcome, true believers and newcomers alike! Sorry, trying to do my best Stan Lee impression there. But it seems fitting because a big-screen Marvel adaptation is among the many productions that’s currently trending on Netflix. 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man has arrived on the streamer, and it’s making some serious noise. But has its position on the list changed since Friday? Also, what’s going with TV, and where does mega-hit Stranger Things stand right now? These questions and more will be answered as we discuss what’s hitting the hardest on the streamer today.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 4, 2022

Believe it or not, The Amazing Spider-Man – which may be seeing renewed popularity due to Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker reprisal in No Way Home – is no longer in the No. 1 spot. The 2012 superhero flick has been dethroned and relegated to second place by list newcomer Interceptor. The film, in which Elsa Pataky solidifies her place in the action genre , just dropped on Friday, and it’s honestly no surprise that fans are curious to see what Chris Hemsworth’s wife delivers. The third spot is currently occupied by Disappearance At Clifton Hill, which only moves down one space. The thriller is followed by the Will Ferrell-fronted Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy ( which originally had an even wilder plot ). The classic comedy also only moved down a single peg, as did We Die Young, which is now at No. 5.

Senior Year, one of the many movies Rebel Wilson fans can check out , has fallen from fifth to sixth place. As a result, it bumps down the romantic comedy A Perfect Pairing to the seventh slot. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ( a story being adapted for Netflix ) has managed to remain consistent, however, as it still sits in eighth place. Coming in at No. 9 is the India-produced thriller RRR, which seems to be connecting with moviegoers so much that the director recently thanked fans . And taking the tenth and final spot is Home, DreamWorks Animation’s animated comedy featuring the voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna and Steve Martin.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 4, 2022

Yes, Stranger Things , which has been breaking records , remains at the top of the streamer’s TV trending list. The first seven-episodes equate to a thrilling ride, and viewers have plenty of questions to ponder ahead of Volume 2’s release in July. After the sci-fi horror phenomenon are All American, The Lincoln Lawyer and Ozark, which all hold on to second, third and fourth places, respectively. Moving up to fifth from sixth place is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (the 2012 small-screen iteration), which we’ve ranked amongst other animated TMNT fare .

Netflix original The Perfect Mother is now trending and has managed to snag sixth place. Fellow streamer exclusive Wrong Side of the Tracks is at No. 7, having fallen two spots since yesterday. Floor is Lava is now back with new episodes, which have propelled it to the eighth position. (Let’s hope the show i mproved upon some things for Season 2 .) Cocomelon has fallen two places and is now behind the game show in ninth place. Finally, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib rounds things out at No. 10.

I’d say there’s quite the selection here for those in need of something to watch this weekend. Those who’ve been keeping track of these rankings may want to pay specific attention to how things progress with Stranger Things, and I’d also keep an eye out for the head-to-head battle between Amazing Spider-Man and Interceptor. Regardless of how things shake out though, we all win because all of this content and more is available to you with the use of a Netflix subscription .