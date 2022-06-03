Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 3, 2022

Netflix has gained a bit of reputation in recent years for giving new life to previously overlooked movies or TV series, such as the time the 2013 thriller The Call hit Number One on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S., and much to the surprise of even star Halle Berry. This week, we have witnessed the unexpected redemption of two lesser known crime dramas from 2019 on the coveted list of feature-length titles trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) - one of which has already hit the top spot and another that could be on its way to such glory. To see what else has made it on the list and how things look on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well on Friday, June 3, 2022, read on.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 3, 2022

After debuting at Number 9 yesterday, We Die Young - a gritty, urban crime drama starring action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme - has made an impressive leap on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. to fourth place. Once again, Andrew Garfield’s debut as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man claims the top spot, Disappearance at Clifton Hill (another relatively unknown 2019 thriller) is second, the Will Ferrell classic Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is third, and RRR remains in seventh place. Meanwhile, 2022 Netflix original movies Senior Year and A Perfect Pairing and Dreamworks Animation’s Home are each down a peg and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (one of Tim Burton’s more underrated films, if you ask me) and Jackass 4.5 have each dropped a couple spots from yesterday.

1. The Amazing Spider-Man

2. Disappearance At Clifton Hill

3. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

4. We Die Young

5. Senior Year

6. A Perfect Pairing

7. RRR

8. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9. Home

10. Jackass 4.5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 3, 2022

I cannot say that there are many surprising appearances or impressively drastic leaps in popularity on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., save how popular children’s programs Cocomelon (formerly in eighth place) and The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (formerly in seventh place) have switched spots on the list from yesterday. Otherwise, things look pretty similar from the day before with the first volume of Stranger Things Season 4 still proving to be no stranger to the Number One spot and following the sci-fi hit again are athletic drama All American; Netflix original crime thrillers The Lincoln Lawyer, Ozark, and Wrong Side of the Tracks; and the more recent addition of Nickelodeon’s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Reality competition The Circle and romantic docuseries Love on the Spectrum U.S. also remain in the two bottom slots.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. The Lincoln Lawyer

4. Ozark

5. Wrong Side of the Tracks

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

7. Cocomelon

8. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

9. The Circle

10. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Given that a new weekend is upon us, I think we can expect to see some fresh blood appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies and TV Shows in the next few days. However, I would not be surprised if Stranger Things remains undefeated by the time Volume 2 of Season 4 premieres on July 1. Regardless of how audiences appear to use their Netflix subscriptions in the coming week, we will be sure to give you the full scoop day after day after day.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, June 2, 2022.